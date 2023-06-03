  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentDenmark

Bornholm – The world's greenest island?

Kiyo Dörrer
1 hour ago

The small Danish island of Bornholm isn't very well known, but it might be the greenest island on the planet. It’s transformed its economy by investing in sustainable business practices, with the aim of becoming carbon neutral.

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle in Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Kyiv generals vow to keep defending Bakhmut

Conflicts6 hours ago
Africa

A woman seen in a doorway, in silhouette

Survivor recounts Tigray civilian massacres

Conflicts3 hours ago03:25 min
Asia

Small children reach their hands out to get handed a burger

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

SocietyMarch 6, 202301:24 min
Germany

DW Sendung Made in Germany | Share

Stock trading when you’re under 30

Business1 hour ago05:16 min
Europe

DW Sendung Made in Germany | Drohne

Will drones give Ukraine an edge in the cyberwar?

Conflicts1 hour ago04:23 min
Middle East

Malawian woman seen preparing food on an outdoors stove

Malawi women held for ransom in Middle East

SocietyMarch 6, 2023
North America

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in front of the Canadian flag

Von der Leyen talks raw materials, Ukraine in Canada, US

Politics23 hours ago
Latin America

A new apartment building is constructed amid jungle along the coast of Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

GlobalizationMarch 6, 202306:38 min
