Boris Johnson will not host wedding at Chequers government mansion

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie will no longer host their wedding party at an official country mansion, Downing Street sources said Friday. Johnson resigned from his post on Thursday, after numerous scandals rocked his administration and pressure mounted from Conservative Party colleagues.

The embattled prime minister had faced criticism over the wedding, having been accused of maintaining his position as PM to be able to hold the event at the estate.

"It's utterly ridiculous to suggest" the party plan was a reason for Johnson to stay on, said an ally of the prime minister on the condition of anonymity.

The reception was planned for July 30 at Chequers, a 16th century English country house In Buckinghamshire that is used as a personal retreat, to host world leaders and throw parties.

A Downing Street spokesperson also denied all claims that Johnson prolonged his tenure to benefit from the venue.

"The Prime Minister has a strong sense of duty and will continue to serve his country until a new leader is in place, solely to continue his obligation to the public.", said the spokesperson.

Parties put Johnson under pressure

Sources at Downing Street also said the prime minister and his wife would book a different venue for the wedding.

James Cleverly, Johnson's newly minted education minister following a cabinet revolt, said that Johnson should be allowed to use Chequers for the wedding even after he leaves his position.

"I think it's churlish to be negative about two people who want to celebrate their marriage and their love for each other," he said.

The couple married in May 2021 but were only able to celebrate with up to 30 guests due to COVID restrictions.

The outgoing PM misspoke and thanked "the wonderful staff here at Chequers" at his resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street, attracting disapproval from critics.

This is not the first time Johnson has landed himself in hot water due to social events at official residences. One of the major scandals of his tenure was the so-called "partygate" affair, which found that he was personally present at Downing Street parties that were held in defiance of the UK's strict social distancing measures at the time.

