Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Gatwick Airport in London, after travelling on a flight from the Caribbean
Image: Gareth Fuller/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited Kingdom

Boris Johnson arrives back in UK amid leadership race

1 hour ago

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived back in Britain after cutting short a vacation in the Caribbean. He is expected to launch a comeback campaign to succeed his successor Liz Truss.

The former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Britain as the contest heated up to replace his short-lived successor Liz Truss

Johnson ended a vacation early to fly back from the Dominican Republic with speculation rife that he was preparing a new leadership bid.

What do we know so far?

Allies of Johnson, who resigned as prime minister in July after a string of political and personal scandals, say he is "up for it." However, the 58-year-old has still to throw his hat in the ring. 

Johnson is understood to be well on the way to securing the votes of 100 Conservative members of parliament needed to go forward in the contest.

If he does proceed, it is expected that he might face a head-to-head against his former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who has already passed the 100-vote threshold.

Cabinet member Penny Mordaunt became the first Conservative lawmaker to formally declare her candidacy on Friday. Mordaunt just missed out on becoming one of the final two candidates to be voted upon by the party's membership after Johnson announced that he would quit.

There are currently 357 Conservative members of parliament, meaning that only three candidates would be able to meet the 100-vote requirement. If three candidates do qualify, the one with the least number of votes would be eliminated.

Johnson is a divisive character who came to personify Brexit, Britain's exit from the European Union, and who was embroiled in frequent ethics scandals. According to reports, he was booed by some of the passengers who were on the plane to London.

Johnson is currently under investigation by the UK parliament's Privileges Committee about whether he deliberately lied to the House of Commons about lockdown-breaking parties. If ministers, or the prime minister, are found to have misled parliament deliberately, they are expected to resign.

Why is the contest taking place?

The Conservative Party is entering another leadership race after Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday announced her resignation after just 44 days in office. 

During that tempestuous time, mounting criticism after a tax-cutting mini-budget unraveled spectacularly last month, crashing government debt markets and sending the pound sterling into freefall.

The opposition Labour Party is demanding a general election, saying that the ruling Conservatives should not be able to foist another prime minister on the UK from within its own ranks. The country's prime minister is always decided by the party able to command a majority in parliament, rather than directly by the public.  

rc/ar (AFP, Reuters)

China's president Xi Jinping opens the ruling Communist Party's Congress

China: Congress ends with Xi Jinping set for third term

Politics5 hours ago
