Bollywood's legendary actor Dilip Kumar dies at 98

Dilip Kumar, one of Bollywood's biggest stars who dominated the golden age of Indian cinema from the 1940s to the 1960s, died Wednesday morning at the age of 98, a family friend said.

Kumar had been ailing for some time and was in and out of the hospital the past month.

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago," Faisal Farooqui, a relative of Kumar, said on Twitter.

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar, present-day Pakistan, he was known by screen name Dilip Kumar once he came to Bollywood in the 1940s.

His death was mourned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who called him a "cinematic legend."

"[Kumar] was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled," Modi said on Twitter. "His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers."

