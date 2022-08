'Hari Puttar'

"Hari Puttar" might sound similar to the boy wizard Harry Potter and the mansion seen in the background of this picture resembles the Hogwarts wizarding school. That's what the US film studio Warner Bros saw in it and filed a lawsuit against Bollywood. But it lost in court, because "Hari Puttar" is not a remake of the film adaptation of JK Rowling's works.