Bolivia: President Arce warns of 'irregular' military action

President Luis Arce said he denounced the "irregular mobilization of some units of the Bolivian Army," seemingly warning of an attempted coup. He said "democracy must be respected."

Bolivian President Luis Arce appeared on Wednesday to warn of a coup attempt orchestrated by part of the country's military.

"We denounce irregular mobilizations of some units of the Bolivian Army. Democracy must be respected," Arce said on social media.

Videos shared on social media, which DW could not immediately verify, appeared to show heavily armed soldiers and armored vehicles gathering in the capital's Plaza Murillo square.

Former President Evo Morales, who has publicly split with his successor Arce even though both belong to the same socialist movement, said in a separate post on X that his supporters would mobilize to support democracy.

He accused a military general, Juan Jose Zuniga, of seeking to stage a coup.

"We will not allow the armed forces to violate democracy and intimidate people," Morales said.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

msh/xx (AFP, Reuters)