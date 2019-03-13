 Boko Haram militants kill 23 soldiers in Chad | News | DW | 22.03.2019

News

Boko Haram militants kill 23 soldiers in Chad

The Boko Haram attack was the deadliest on Chadian forces to date. Security sources believed that the raid was a bid to steal military equipment.

Chadian army (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Delay)

Boko Haram jihadist carried out their deadliest attack on the Chadian army on Friday, killing at least 23 soldiers.

The attack happened at Dangdala near Lake Chad shortly after midnight.

Read more: Sahel trade routes: Arms, people and drugs 

Security sources said the militants were believed to have crossed over from Niger and made off with military equipment.

Around 30,000 people have been killed and another 2 million displaced since Boko Haram launched an insurgency in Nigeria nearly 10 years ago. It has since spread into neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

Chad is part of the five-nation Sahel Force established in 2017 to combat jihadist groups and human trafficking.

Karte Tschadsee EN (DW)

cw/msh (AFP, Reuters)

