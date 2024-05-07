  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraine
ScienceUnited States of America

Boeing's Starliner set for crewed mission to ISS

May 7, 2024

The Starliner spaceship is finally set to take astronauts to the International Space Station. It comes at a critical time for both Boeing and NASA's commercial outsourcing strategy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4fZ7o
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams leave the Operations and Checkout building before heading to Space Launch Complex 41 to board Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket for a mission to the International Space Station at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
Veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, a retired US Navy captain, and Suni Williams, a former Navy aviator and test pilot, will ride aboard the StarlinerImage: John Raoux/AP/dpa/picture alliance

After years of delays, Boeing's Starliner spaceship was poised for launch on Monday night as part of a first crewed test flight to orbit.

It marks a significant step for both the American multinational corporation and NASA's commercial outsourcing strategy as Boeing scrambles to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX for a larger share of lucrative NASA business.

Monday's flight comes as Boeing's passenger jet division remains mired in a safety crisis.

What space exploration missions await us in 2024?

NASA strategy

Having a second option for trips to the International Space Station (ISS), in addition to SpaceX's Dragon vehicles, has been a NASA priority ever since its last mission in 2011, leaving the US temporarily reliant on Russian Soyuz rockets.

Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are set to take off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:34 pm Monday (0234 GMT Tuesday).

Weather conditions were said to be 95% favorable for launch. 

The craft will be sent into orbit by an Atlas V rocket made by United Launch Alliance, a Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture. Once in space, the crew will take over piloting the Starliner.

Looking for life on Mars

jsi/kb (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

People watch an eclipse with special protective glasses

Total solar eclipse 2024: A quick guide on what to expect

Total solar eclipse 2024: A quick guide on what to expect

North America will witness a total solar eclipse on April 8. Find out how and where you can watch it.
ScienceApril 8, 2024
Doku | Stills aus: Mars - Leben auf dem Roten Planeten?

Looking for Life on Mars - A Rover's Year on the Red Planet

Looking for Life on Mars - A Rover's Year on the Red Planet

In February 2021, the robot "Perseverance" landed successfully on Mars. However, this success was never a given. The film shows the difficult work involved in developing the robot, right up to its successful landing.
ScienceMarch 25, 2024