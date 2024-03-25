Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down by end of 2024

The CEO of the company will step down by the end of the year as part of a broader management shakeup at the company, which has been rocked by a series of safety mishaps in recent months.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down at the end of 2024, the company announced Monday, as the embattled aerospace giant grapples with a series of safety issues that have put the company under strain.

"The eyes of the world are on us, and I know that we will come through this moment a better company," Calhoun said in a letter to staff that referenced putting "safety and quality at the forefront of everything that we do."

The US aviation giant has been beset by safety issues involving its 737 Max-9 aircraft. In January, a door plug ripped off an Alaska Airlines 737 Max-9 flight about 16,000 feet above the ground.

Boeing has since faced heavy scrutiny from US regulators, and authorities curbed production while the company attempts to fix safety and quality issues.



Boeing: Turbulent times for US planemaker

rm/wmr (Reuters, AFP)