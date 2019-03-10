 Boeing 737 MAX makes emergency landing in Florida | News | DW | 27.03.2019

News

Boeing 737 MAX makes emergency landing in Florida

The aircraft experienced problems shortly after taking off from Orlando International Airport. Boeing is fighting to save the 737 MAX's reputation after two fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the Southern California Logistics Airport in the high desert town of Victorville, California on March 23. File photo. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hartman)

A Boeing 737 MAX was forced to make an emergency landing in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday after it experienced an engine problem shortly after take-off, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

The Southwest Airlines aircraft made a safe landing at Orlando International Airport some 10 minutes after taking off from the same airport. No passengers were on board.

Investigators were looking into the incident, but had ruled out any connection with the 737 MAX's anti-stall system, the FAA said.

737 MAX woes

Airline regulators around the world grounded the model two weeks ago amid concerns the anti-stall system was behind two recent deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Read more: Boeing crash: Can machines make better decisions than people?

Watch video 02:04

Boeing tries to correct 737 Max's nosedive

An Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa on March 10, killing all 157 people on board.

Four months earlier, the same model operated by Indonesia's Lion Air crashed shortly after taking off from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

Boeing racing to fix anti-stall system

Investigators suspect that the MAX's anti-stall system, which automatically points the aircraft's nose down if sensors tell the system that the nose is pointed too high, was involved in both accidents.

Boeing said on Saturday that a software upgrade for the anti-stall system was ready for the FAA to review.

The Southwest Airlines airplane was on its way to a storage facility in Victorville, California. The FAA has allowed airlines to ferry the 737 MAX if there are no passengers on board.

amp/se (AP, AFP, Reuters)

