Blue Girl - Football on the Peak

They set out to realize their dream - to have their very own soccer field.



It’s an uphill battle -- literally. The village is located in a hilly mountain region and the only place that could be turned into a playing field is on top of a mountain. Undaunted, the boys and girls plough sweat and tears into fulfilling their ardent wish.





Iranian director Keivan Majidi created his first docu-drama with "Blue Girl," a documentary that mixes reality and fiction. The children play themselves and retell their own story. Despite Iran‘s strict censorship, the film manages to touch on topics such as the discrimination experienced by Kurdish girls.







Traditionally, girls are not allowed to play soccer. But Hima is a passionate fan of the Iranian soccer club Esteghlal FC, recognizable by its blue jerseys. She guides viewers through the stirring story as it actually takes place, in the breathtaking landscape of Kurdistan.

The title of the film also alludes to the tragic fate of Sahar Khodayari. In 2019, the young Iranian woman defied a ban on females attending matches. Trying to enter a stadium disguised as a man, she was stopped and set herself alight in protest at the charges she faced. She died of severe burns. Sahar was also a fan of Esteghlal FC.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 04.02.2022 – 01:15 UTC

FRI 04.02.2022 – 04:15 UTC

FRI 04.02.2022 – 18:15 UTC

SAT 05.02.2022 – 15:15 UTC

SUN 06.02.2022 – 19:15 UTC

MON 07.02.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Cape Town UTC +2 | Delhi UTC +5,5 | Hong Kong UTC +8

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

DW Deutsch+

MON 07.02.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3