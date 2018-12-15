Bloodhound car project prepares to smash land speed record

The Bloodhound team has described the project's revival as "the best possible Christmas present." The Bloodhound has been designed to go over 1,000 mph on land, well beyond the previous 1997 record.
The Bloodhound SSC team on Monday announced that their project to break the world's land speed record will go on after British entrepreneur Ian Warhurst bought it. The team described it as "the best possible Christmas present."
The project centers around a supersonic car designed to reach a top speed over 1,000 miles per hour (1,600 kilometers per hour), well over the speed of sound.
In October, the Bloodhound team announced that it was insolvent and needed GBP 25 million (€28 million, $32 million) to continue its groundbreaking vision.
Read more: Vettel denies Ferrari have lost their way as Hamilton closes in on title
'Unique British project'
Former Williams team manager and Formula One journalist Peter Windsor said he was "delighted" by the news that the project would live to see another day.
"I have been overwhelmed by the level of interest and messages of goodwill following the news that I have bought Bloodhound," Warhurst, who owns and manages turbocharger supplier Melett, said in a statement. "It's clear how much this unique British project means to people all around the world."
The previous land speed record was set in 1997. The ThrustSSC became the first land vehicle to break the sound barrier, with a top speed of 763 mph (1,228 km/h).
According to the project, the Bloodhound "will be powered by both a jet engine and a rocket" to produce more than 135,000 horsepower. "That's more than six times the power of all the Formula 1 cars on a starting grid put together," the project says.
Read more: Hockenheim beckons, but is the writing on the wall for Formula One in Germany?
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The latest and final version of the Volkswagen Beetle has been unveiled at the LA Auto Show. VW is preparing to turn its focus towards a future of mass-market electric cars. (02.12.2018)
Despite rejecting refugees, the Czech Republic has been recruiting migrants to keep its economy running. But as companies cut corners to get foreign workers, the trend is becoming a new vehicle for populist politics. (02.12.2018)
Europe's top court has started looking into a complaint by Austria, which has been up in arms about a German plan to introduce a road toll for passenger cars. Lots of nations collect such tolls, but there's a difference. (11.12.2018)
Two Formula One teams have announced that they are about to swap drivers, with Ferrari getting much younger and Sauber gaining vast experience. The moves are to take place at the end of the current season. (11.09.2018)
He's 50 points behind Lewis Hamilton with five races to go but Sebastian Vettel is adamant Ferrari have not 'lost direction' this season. The German driver sounded defiant ahead of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix. (04.10.2018)
There's every chance that this weekend's German Grand Prix could be the last for some time. The Nürburgring fell into financial disarray years ago, while Hockenheim can't afford to make a loss on the race every year. (18.07.2018)