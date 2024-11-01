  1. Skip to content
Blinken heads to Egypt on last leg of Middle East tour

Dmitry Ponyavin
January 11, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been touring the Middle East to try to prevent the war in Gaza from spreading to the wider region. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent has said four paramedics were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

