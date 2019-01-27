 Blast rips through The Hague residential building | News | DW | 27.01.2019

News

Blast rips through The Hague residential building

A house in The Hague partially collapsed following a major blast, according to Dutch media. Firefighters have been deployed to the scene. Officials fear that "several people" may be trapped under the rubble.

Firefighters huddle together in front of a partially destroyed building in The Hague (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Responders with search dogs were deployed to a residential area in The Hague on Sunday, after an explosion in one of the houses, local media said.

Witnesses cited by the local De Telegraaf paper said the detonation appeared to be a gas blast.

Rescuers found at least one survivor in the partially collapsed building. Several others were seen carried out on stretchers, according to Algemeen Dagblad paper. At least two were hospitalized.

Firefighters previously said that "several people" might still be trapped under the rubble.

The Hague Mayor Pauline Krikke said that the blast had "an enormous impact."

"The next few hours will hopefully bring more clarity," she was quoted as saying.

While Amsterdam is the capital city of the Netherlands, The Hague serves as the seat of the country's goverment. The Hague is located some 55 kilometers (34 miles) southwest of the capital.

More to come…

