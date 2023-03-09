A blast at the governor's office in Mazar-e-Sharif killed the governor and two othersImage: Atif Aryan/AFP/Getty Images
ConflictsAfghanistan
Blast kills Taliban governor of Afghanistan's Balkh province
12 minutes ago
A governor and two other people were killed in a blast in Afghanistan. No group has yet claimed the attack, but the country has been hit by multiple attacks by "Islamic State" militants since the Taliban takeover.
https://p.dw.com/p/4OQou
Advertisement
An explosion ripped through the office of the Balkh province governor northwest of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday, killing the provincial governor and two others.
Slain Governor Daud Muzmal had led a fight against "Islamic State" militants in the eastern province of Nangarhar, before becoming the governor of Balkh last year.