  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Heat and drought
Women's World Cup
Digital WorldEl Salvador

Bitcoin in Latin America - A Digital Gold Rush Begins

43 minutes ago

European conquistadors once came to Latin America to rob the indigenous population of its gold.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SoYu
Screenshot Eco Africa 1.4.2022, Bitcoin
Image: DW

Today, people from the global North are coming again. This time, they claim to be bringing gold with them. Digital gold, that is. Namely, Bitcoin.

While here in Europe, cryptocurrency is perceived by many as a speculative object with a dubious reputation, in the global South it is seen as an opportunity. Why is that? The documentary "Bitcoin in Latin America" takes an exciting road trip through Guatemala and El Salvador.

Bitcoineros - Das digitale Gold und seine Versprechen
Image: BR

The Bitcoin utopia promises more financial participation, the expansion of infrastructure through green mining, and new investors attracted by mega-projects like the planned "Bitcoin City" in El Salvador. But what lies behind these promises?

 

 

Bitcoineros - Das digitale Gold und seine Versprechen
Image: BR

 

In Guatemala, a U.S. citizen and former military doctor in picturesque Panajachel is trying to mine gold from trash through Bitcoins. But doesn't that sound too good to be true?

 

 

Bitcoineros - Das digitale Gold und seine Versprechen
Image: BR

 

In El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele even introduced the Bitcoin as a second state currency - one year later, however, there was less and less evidence of Bitcoin living up to the hype. Is the Bitcoin utopia just that - a dream, without any bearing on reality? Or can it actually change something?

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 18.08.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 18.08.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 18.08.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 19.08.2023 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 20.08.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 21.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 23.08.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 21.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian President Putin
Live

Ukraine updates: Putin will not attend BRICS summit

Conflicts30 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Barbra Banda (Zambia) and Kathrin Hendrich (Germany) battle for the ball during the Womens International Friendly match between Germany vs Zambia in July 2023

Africa's World Cup women raise unfair pay and sexual abuse

Africa's World Cup women raise unfair pay and sexual abuse

SoccerJuly 18, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Nordkorea | Südkorea | DMZ an der Grenze in Panmunjom

US soldier crosses inter-Korean border into North Korea

US soldier crosses inter-Korean border into North Korea

Politics3 hours ago01:44 min
More from Asia

Germany

A boy is seen mid-air as he jumps off a diving block. Below him the pool and pool grounds are crowded with people.

Berlin pool violence sparks law and order debate

Berlin pool violence sparks law and order debate

Society21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A person in camouflage clothing and helmet walks along the dirt road next to a metal fence.

EU border pushbacks: A 'shadow' migration policy?

EU border pushbacks: A 'shadow' migration policy?

Migration4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Workers from different local humanitarian aid agencies, including the White Helmets and the Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous Foundation, protest the closing of the border crossing to international aid deliveries.

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

Politics8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Picture of actress Margot Robbie in the role of the Mattel doll Barbie, dressed in a striped bathing suit, wearing high heels and white framed sunglasses.

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

Film7 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage