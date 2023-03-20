  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Iraq: 20 years since US invasion
Xi in Moscow
US President Joe Biden at his resolute desk in the Oval Office, during a visit by Prime Minister Mark Rutte to the White House on January 17, 2023.
The US president has ratified a bill which declassifies information regarding the origins of the virusImage: Bart Maat/ANP/picture alliance
HealthChina

Biden declassifies intelligence on COVID origins

14 minutes ago

The declassified materials are believed to point at links between the COVID outbreak and a Chinese laboratory. Biden vowed not to disclose information deemed harmful to national security.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OxfI

US President Joe Biden ratified a bill on Monday which requires the release of intelligence materials regarding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The intelligence is believed to point the finger at a Chinese laboratory based in Wuhan, where the virus is said to have first spread in late 2019.

The White House said the bill, passed by congress in March, requires Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to declassify information related to the origins of the pandemic. However, Biden vowed to be mindful of national security when deciding what to release.

What do we know about the classified information?

Biden said he shared Congress's interest in releasing what is known about the origins of virus.

"We need to get to the bottom of COVID-19's origins... including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology," Biden said in a statement.

Washington's investigation into the origins of the pandemic has come in parallel with a strain in relations with China. The president has been urged by both fellow Democrats, and Republicans, to push back harder against China.

The debates regarding the origin of the virus were refueled by a Wall Street Journal report last month. The article cited a "low confidence" assessment by the US Energy Department, saying the pandemic was potentially caused by a Chinese laboratory leak.

Beijing has vehemently rejected the theory linking the devastating pandemic's origins to a laboratory based in China.

Since its spread in late 2019, COVID has so far killed almost seven million people worldwide.

The origin and lineage of Covid-19

rmt/jsi (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A man along with a youth use a satellite dish to move children across a flooded area after heavy monsoon rainfalls

UN: Climate action needs 'quantum leap' to save 1.5C goal

Climate10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

PoliticsMarch 18, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

The Taiwanese embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Taiwan fears loss of diplomatic allies in Latin America

Taiwan fears loss of diplomatic allies in Latin America

Politics9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Japan | deutsch-japanische Regierungskonsultationen in Tokio

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

PoliticsMarch 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Group of women, men and children seen sitting and standing behind a long table

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

SocietyMarch 19, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Smoke covers the Presidential Palace compound in Baghdad, 21 March 2003, during a massive US-led air raid on the Iraqi capital.

20 years since US-led invasion of Iraq

20 years since US-led invasion of Iraq

Conflicts3 hours ago02:24 min
More from Middle East

North America

A US flag in front of an advertising poster for a Mercedes-Benz car.

Is German industry migrating to the US?

Is German industry migrating to the US?

BusinessMarch 18, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Catastrophe10 hours ago6 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage