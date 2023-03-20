Biden declassifies intelligence on COVID origins

"We need to get to the bottom of COVID-19's origins... including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology," Biden said in a statement.
Washington's investigation into the origins of the pandemic has come in parallel with a strain in relations with China. The president has been urged by both fellow Democrats, and Republicans, to push back harder against China.
The debates regarding the origin of the virus were refueled by a Wall Street Journal report last month. The article cited a "low confidence" assessment by the US Energy Department, saying the pandemic was potentially caused by a Chinese laboratory leak.