Biden allows Ukraine's use of US arms to hit Russia: reports

May 30, 2024

According to media reports citing US officials, President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territories with US weapons to defend Kharkiv.

Handout photo shows field artillery soldiers test-fire the modernized Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS)
The Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is capable of hitting targets 300km away had already arrived in Ukraine this month at the US president's directionImage: abaca/picture alliance

US President Joe Biden has reportedly given the go-ahead for Ukraine to use American weapons for strikes inside Russia.

News agencies cited US officials in reports and said it would be for the limited purpose of defending Kharkiv.

The reports come amid growing calls for Kyiv to be allowed to use weaponry supplied by allies to conduct strikes inside Russian territory.

More to follow…

