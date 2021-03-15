Visit the new DW website

Beyoncé

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, born in 1981 in Houston, Texas, is a US singer, songwriter and actress. In the late 1990s, she became famous as the lead singer of the R&B girl-group Destiny's Child.

Beyoncé achieved her breakthrough with her debut album "Dangerously in Love" (2003). After the break-up of the band Destiny's Child in 2006, she successfully released additional albums and also started an acting career. Beyoncé has received numerous awards and is one of the best-selling musicians of all time. She sold over 100 million records as a solo artist, as well as 60 million records with Destiny's Child.

Beyonce erscheint im Publikum, bevor sie den Preis für den besten Rap-Song für «Savage» bei den 63. jährlichen Grammy Awards im Los Angeles Convention Center entgegennimmt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Women make history at the 2021 Grammys 15.03.2021

COVID made the award show a smaller-than-usual affair, but Beyonce still made big history. DW looks at some of the winners in the 83 categories.
Beyonce accepts the award for best R

Grammys: Beyonce becomes female artist with most awards 15.03.2021

The singer has made history after taking her total career wins to 28. Her daughter Blue Ivy became the youngest recipient ever of a Grammy, while Taylor Swift also set a new record.
American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Political fashions: From Gorman to Gandhi 06.02.2021

Public figures from Marie Antoinette to champions of the #MeToo movement have often used clothes and fashion to express their political opinion. Here's a look at some sartorial attitude across the centuries.
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on January 12, 2021 shows two handout photo obtained on January 12, 2021 courtesy of Vogue, of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in a Michael Kors Collection suit on the February 2021 cover of Vogue magazine(L) and against colors inspired by those of her Howard university sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Vice President–elect Kamala Harris(R) as she wears a Donald Deal jacket and Converse sneakers on the February 2021 cover of Vogue magazine. - A Vogue cover photo of Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris dressed casually has sparked controversy with critics saying it diminishes her achievements, forcing editor Anna Wintour to defend the image on January 12, 2021. Criticism of the cover has spread on social media since it was released on January 10, 2021, with users insisting the portrait of Harris wearing sneakers is disrespectful to the first Black woman to be elected vice president. A Vogue cover photo of Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris dressed casually has sparked controversy with critics saying it diminishes her achievements, forcing editor Anna Wintour to defend the image on January 12, 2021. Criticism of the cover has spread on social media since it was released on January 10, 2021, with users insisting the portrait of Harris wearing sneakers is disrespectful to the first Black woman to be elected vice president. (Photos by Tyler MITCHELL / Vogue / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO /VOGUE/TYLER MITCHELL/VOGUE.COM/AMERICANVOGUE.COM/HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --- NO ARCHIVE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO /VOGUE/TYLER MITCHELL/VOGUE.COM/AMERICANVOGUE.COM/HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --- NO ARCHIVE --- / TO GO WITH AFP STORY -Vogue's Wintour defends controversial Kamala Harris cover - TO GO WITH AFP STORY -Vogue's Wintour defends controversi

Vogue to release new Kamala Harris cover after controversy 20.01.2021

After critics slammed the cover of Vogue featuring VP-elect Kamala Harris, it will publish a limited edition of its latest issue featuring a different photo.
ARCHIV - 08.09.2018, Berlin: Der kanadische R&B-Musiker The Weeknd tritt beim zweitägigen Musikfestival Lollapalooza auf dem Gelände des Olympiaparks auf. (zu dpa The Weeknd tritt in Super Bowl-Halbzeitshow auf) Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

The Weeknd slams Grammys as 'corrupt' 25.11.2020

Beyonce leads Grammy nominations field, while Canadian artist The Weeknd accuses the Grammys of corruption and Justin Bieber is disappointed.
BU-Vorschlag: Road to Victory Ich denke, auf die Zerrissenheit des Landes, hier grafisch umgesetzt, muss in der BU nicht nochmal hingewiesen werden. Für die Bildquellenangabe: Bernd Pohlenz 2020 (inspired by Edward Hopper)

Stars and artists comment on the US election 04.11.2020

The world waits for the next US President to be announced — not always patiently. Celebrities, writers, musicians and actors share their first reactions online.

En vogue: Fashion made in Senegal 15.10.2020

Fashion made in Senegal is trending. The company Sisters of Afrika is a well-known label, thanks to pop star Beyoncé. But other designers are also feeling the potential of the African market.

The Mona Lisa, painted portrait of Lisa Gherardini, wife of Francesco del Giocondo. A half-length portrait of a woman by the Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci. Acclaimed as 'the best known, the most visited, the most written about, the most sung about, the most parodied work of art in the world. Oil on canvas. circa 1503-1506. | Verwendung weltweit

A night at the Louvre with Leonardo da Vinci 16.09.2020

The Leonardo da Vinci exhibition at the Louvre in Paris was a record-breaker last year. The museum is now releasing a documentary featuring a private tour of the landmark exhibition.
Bildnummer: 53014380 Datum: 12.11.1974 Copyright: imago/LFI Sänger David Bowie während eines Konzerts in London - PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY , Personen , Highlight; 1974, London, Musik, Ziggy Stardust; , quer, Kbdig, Einzelbild, Aktion, People Bildnummer 53014380 Date 12 11 1974 Copyright Imago LFI Singer David Bowie during a Concert in London PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY People Highlight 1974 London Music Ziggy Stardust horizontal Kbdig Single Action shot Celebrities

10 new species named after musicians 11.03.2020

Lady Gaga has a new species of treehopper named after her. From David Bowie to Beyoncé, many other musicians have their own namesake bugs.
CAIRO, EGYPT - JULY 19: Senegalese fans support their team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on July 19, 2019. Fared Kotb / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Africalink on Air - 19 July 2019 19.07.2019

Kenya’s county assemblies will begin debating proposed constitutional amendments that might change presidential term limits from five to seven+++South Africa's Zuma halts graft testimony, but may return+++Algerians flock to Egypt for Africa Cup final against Senegal in a much anticipated game.
12.02.2017****LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Music artists Jay Z and BeyoncÃ© during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Jay-Z becomes hip-hop's first billionaire 04.06.2019

Forbes has estimated musician and businessman Jay-Z's net worth at more than $1 billion (€890 million). His wife, Beyonce, has an estimated net worth of $355 million.

Singer Pink poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) |

Brit Awards: Pink scoops special prize as women take center stage 21.02.2019

The Brit Awards have been criticized for sexism in the past, with a perceived lack of female artists involved in the UK's top music industry awards event. This time around, organizers sought to address those concerns.
Bride Isha Ambani, the daughter of the Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, and her groom Anand Piramal, heir to a real-estate and pharmaceutical business, after they got married in Mumbai, India, December 12, 2018. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Indian billionaire wedding celebrations wrap up with Beyonce, Clintons 13.12.2018

Beyonce and Hillary Clinton made appearances at the wedding of billionaire couple Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. The wedding may have been one of the most expensive ever.
02.12.2018, Südafrika, Johannesburg: Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Cooperation Development, Digital Agenda, Telecom and Postal services Alexander De Croo delivers a speech on an outdoor podium at the 'Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100' closing event of the 'She Is Equal' campaign, on day five of a visit to Benin and South-Africa, by Vice-Prime Minister and Minister for Development Cooperation De Croo, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South-Africa, Sunday 02 December 2018. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE Foto: Benoit Doppagne/BELGA/dpa |

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 concert held in Johannesburg for African development 02.12.2018

Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Pharrell were among the stars who took to the stage in South Africa to raise awareness for global poverty. Chancellor Angela Merkel's message offering good prospects for the future was beamed.
376312 01: 1997 The Spice Girls take center stage in their feature film debut, the Columbia Pictures Presentation of Spice World.

Supreme to Spice: Who is the ultimate girl group? 06.11.2018

The Spice Girls will return to the stage in 2019. While they're often credited with bringing "girl power" to the mainstream, they're not the only ones with a claim to the title of the ultimate girl band.
Musikvideo Apeshit von Beyoncé und JayZ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kbMqWXnpXcA

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 'Apes**t' video inspires new Louvre tour 04.07.2018

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's latest video has been described as a brilliant reinterpretation of Western paintings and sculptures celebrating African-American identity. The Louvre museum explores the works on show in the clip.
