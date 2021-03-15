Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, born in 1981 in Houston, Texas, is a US singer, songwriter and actress. In the late 1990s, she became famous as the lead singer of the R&B girl-group Destiny's Child.
Beyoncé achieved her breakthrough with her debut album "Dangerously in Love" (2003). After the break-up of the band Destiny's Child in 2006, she successfully released additional albums and also started an acting career. Beyoncé has received numerous awards and is one of the best-selling musicians of all time. She sold over 100 million records as a solo artist, as well as 60 million records with Destiny's Child.
Kenya’s county assemblies will begin debating proposed constitutional amendments that might change presidential term limits from five to seven+++South Africa's Zuma halts graft testimony, but may return+++Algerians flock to Egypt for Africa Cup final against Senegal in a much anticipated game.
Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Pharrell were among the stars who took to the stage in South Africa to raise awareness for global poverty. Chancellor Angela Merkel's message offering good prospects for the future was beamed.