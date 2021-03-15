Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, born in 1981 in Houston, Texas, is a US singer, songwriter and actress. In the late 1990s, she became famous as the lead singer of the R&B girl-group Destiny's Child.

Beyoncé achieved her breakthrough with her debut album "Dangerously in Love" (2003). After the break-up of the band Destiny's Child in 2006, she successfully released additional albums and also started an acting career. Beyoncé has received numerous awards and is one of the best-selling musicians of all time. She sold over 100 million records as a solo artist, as well as 60 million records with Destiny's Child.