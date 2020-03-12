Berners-Lee, Tim

Sir Timothy "Tim" John Berners-Lee, born on June 8, 1955 in London , is a British physicist and computer scientist. He became widely known as the inventor of the World Wide Web.

Berners-Lee layed the foundation of the WWW while working at the European nuclear research center CERN in 1989. He also developed the Computer language HTML (Hypertext Markup Language). Tim Berners-Lee chairs the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C ) as well as being a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of Southampton.