Berners-Lee, Tim

Sir Timothy "Tim" John Berners-Lee, born on June 8, 1955 in London , is a British physicist and computer scientist. He became widely known as the inventor of the World Wide Web.

Berners-Lee layed the foundation of the WWW while working at the European nuclear research center CERN in 1989. He also developed the Computer language HTML (Hypertext Markup Language). Tim Berners-Lee chairs the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C ) as well as being a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of Southampton.

Tim Berners-Lee: Internet is not a safe space for women and girls 12.03.2020

The inventor of the internet Tim Berners-Lee has called for urgent action against the rise of gender inequality online. Women and girls face increasing harassment and discrimination on the web.

Opinion: Tim Berners-Lee's idealistic dream of a better WWW 26.11.2019

The inventor of the World Wide Web says governments should do more to make the internet a safer and more empowering place. But he, of all people, should know that this is a quixotic effort, DW's Konstantin Klein writes.
Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee unveils plan to save the internet 25.11.2019

Thirty years after he invented the World Wide Web, Tim Berners-Lee has released what he calls a "roadmap to build a better web." His plan aims to halt abuse of the internet by governments, companies and individuals.
Tributes pour in for genius physicist Stephen Hawking 14.03.2018

Scientists and celebrities are paying their respects to the late Stephen Hawking, whose revolutionary theories earned him recognition across the world. His death left "an intellectual vacuum," said Neil deGrasse Tyson.
Inventor of internet: 'Regulate social media companies!' 13.03.2018

The inventor of the worldwide web has argued that some internet platforms and social media firms are becoming too powerful. Tim Berners-Lee said they were in a position to "weaponize the internet at scale."
British computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee, the man credited with inventing the world wide web, gives a speech on April 18, 2012 in Lyon, central France, during the World Wide Web 2012 international conference on April 18, 2012 in Lyon. AFP PHOTO/PHILIPPE DESMAZES (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP/GettyImages)

Web inventor warns over fake news, online political advertising 12.03.2017

Sir Tim Berners-Lee has warned that targeted political advertising drawn from personal data is one of the major threats to an open internet. Complex algorithms are also aiding the spread of fake news, he added.

Hyperlink: when Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web - not the internet 04.08.2016

The World Wide Web celebrates its 25th birthday on August 6… for about the second time. Yes, that's right. Depending on whom you ask, the internet "as we know it" was born on quite a few occasions since 1945.
The world's biggest internet-based companies 04.08.2016

A quarter of a century ago, British physicist Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web - and unleashed a revolution. Here are the 10 biggest companies that would have been unthinkable without the web.
WWW Turns 25 02.08.2016

The first website went live 25 years ago, making the World Wide Web publically available. Today its founding principle of free information accessible to all is threatened by commercial interests and state censorship.
Shift - Living in the Digital Age 02.08.2016

Taking stock of the World Wide Web 25 years after the first website went public; business spin-offs from Pokémon Go, and in Exit: Singapore's ongoing construction boom as it's never been seen before.