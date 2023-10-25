  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Migration
MigrationGermany

Berlin refugee center struggles to help new arrivals

Tessa Clara Walther
October 25, 2023

The rising number of refugees coming to Germany is putting a strain on infrastructure, as well as on those who have newly arrived in the country. DW went to see what kind of problems both authorities and refugees face in Berlin.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Y17X