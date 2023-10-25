Berlin refugee center struggles to help new arrivals

MigrationGermanyBerlin refugee center struggles to help new arrivalsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationGermanyTessa Clara Walther10/25/2023October 25, 2023The rising number of refugees coming to Germany is putting a strain on infrastructure, as well as on those who have newly arrived in the country. DW went to see what kind of problems both authorities and refugees face in Berlin.https://p.dw.com/p/4Y17XAdvertisement