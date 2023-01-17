  1. Skip to content
A Berlin police badge on an officer's sleeve
All of the city of Berlin's police departments were said to have been involved in the operationImage: Paul Zinken/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

Berlin police raid homes over child sexual abuse images

Richard Connor
47 minutes ago

Berlin law enforcement authorities have conducted a set of separate raids across the city, following separate tip-offs and investigations.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MI8j

Police in the German capital, Berlin, on Tuesday raided some 20 properties across the city, executing separate search warrants for the possession and distribution of images of the sexual abuse of children.

According to prosecutors, the cases were not part of a network. The raids were conducted with information about the different suspects garnered through online investigations and information from US authorities.

What we know so far

Some 40 officers were involved in the searches with police departments across the city involved in investigations led by the Berlin State Office of Criminal Investigations.

Shortly after 6 a.m. local time (0500 UTC), officers rang the doorbells of apartments across Berlin, handing over search warrants to the suspects, and searching the dwellings for criminal evidence.

At some properties, officers removed computer hardware for investigation.

Information about the suspects was also gathered and investigated through WhatsApp messaging groups and via the US-based NGO the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children" (NCMEC).

Internet service providers are now required by the police to report suspicious cases to this office. NCMEC then forwards the information to investigative agencies. 

The motives of suspects were varied, police said.

Material from the DPA news agency contributed to this report.

Edited by: Amanda Rivkin

Boris Pistorius

Boris Pistorius to become Germany's new defense minister

Politics1 hour ago
