  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pakistan
War in Ukraine
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Belgium's Tihange nuclear plant
The Tihange 2 reactor, which went into commercial operation in 1983, was shut down at midnight heading into WednesdayImage: Christoph Hardt/Panama Pictures/picture alliance
Nature and EnvironmentBelgium

Belgium shuts down nuclear reactor on German border

10 hours ago

The aging Tihange 2 reactor is the second to be taken off the grid in Belgium. The move is part of a decades old plan for the country to reduce its reliance on nuclear power.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mvm3

Belgium shut down its second nuclear reactor in four months on Tuesday to diminish the country's dependency on nuclear power.

The Tihange 2 reactor was long a source of controversy in neighboring Germany. For years, German officials had cited security concerns in calling for the 40-year-old plant to be shut after cracks were found in its pressure vessels.

Belgium has postponed its plans to shut down the country's supply of nuclear power despite efforts in that direction.

The reactor is 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the border with Germany.

Germany's environment minister, Steffi Lemke, told local media, "The shutdown of the plant guarantees significantly increased security in our two countries."

Breakthrough in quest for nuclear fusion energy

Why is the reactor being shut down?

Before midnight Tuesday, the Tihange 2 reactor will be taken offline as part of Belgium's long-term efforts to go without nuclear energy.

Since 2003, Belgian law has called for nuclear power to be phased out. However, the government pushed back the nuclear exit by a decade due to Russia's war against Ukraine, which has ravaged European energy markets and resulted in dramatic price increases.

Belgium's Green Party, which forms part of the ruling coalition government, has resisted any delays to removing nuclear power from the country's energy supply.

Last September, a first reactor near Antwerp was shuttered.

What is the status of Belgium's efforts to go without nuclear power?

Belgium has also announced a deal with Engie, a French firm, to extend the life of two additional reactors by 10 years.

Brussels has relied on nuclear power for about half of the country's energy needs.

Tihange 2 is the second of a total of seven reactors in Belgium to be taken offline by 2035. 

The question of nuclear power and scrutiny of Germany's decision to shut it down gained additional impetus amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and European sanctions on fossil fuel imports from Moscow. 

ar/nm (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A US F-16 fighter jet goes through a preflight inspection at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.

After tanks for Ukraine, are fighter jets next in line?

Politics14 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Tunisian demonstrators carry placards during a protest in central Tunis against their president on January 14, 2023.

After Tunisia's 'ghost election,' what comes next?

After Tunisia's 'ghost election,' what comes next?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Two men stand in a street, holding rifles

Can Pakistan face down a growing Taliban insurgency?

Can Pakistan face down a growing Taliban insurgency?

Terrorism15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Two policemen escorting a young man for deportation

Germany debates tougher deportation rules

Germany debates tougher deportation rules

Society10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Five women wearing the hijab, or Muslim headscarf, in Iran

Does the EU have hijab bans?

Does the EU have hijab bans?

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) during their joint press conference

Blinken visits Israel amid spike in violence

Blinken visits Israel amid spike in violence

ConflictsJanuary 30, 202302:25 min
More from Middle East

North America

The space shuttle Columbia, lifting off for its final mission

What the Columbia shuttle disaster tells us 20 years on

What the Columbia shuttle disaster tells us 20 years on

Science16 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Brazil's Lula: 'We don't want to get involved' in Ukraine war

Brazil's Lula: 'We don't want to get involved' in Ukraine war

Conflicts10 hours ago03:08 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage