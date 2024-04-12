Belgium probes Russian 'interference' in EU elections

Belgium's prime minister says the country's intelligence services have identified "pro-Russian interference networks" operating in several European countries ahead of European parliamentary elections in June.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced a probe on Friday into suspected Russian interference in the upcoming European Union elections.

De Croo said investigators found that Russian groups are meddling in the elections to promote pro-Russia candidates, in an attempt to weaken European support for Ukraine.

"Belgian intelligence services have confirmed the existence of pro-Russian interference networks with activities in several European countries and also here in Belgium," De Croo told reporters.

"The objective is to help elect more pro-Russian candidates to the European Parliament and reinforce a certain pro-Russian narrative in that institution," he continued.

"The goal is very clear — weakened European support for Ukraine serves Russia on the battlefield and that is the real aim of what has been uncovered in the last weeks."

Czech intelligence reports alerted Belgian authorities

De Croo said the Belgian investigation was launched after authorities in the Czech Republic uncovered pro-Russian agents active in Brussels seeking to influence, and even pay, EU lawmakers to support a pro-Moscow agenda.

Polish authorities said last month that they had carried out searches in connection with a suspected Russian spy network in the country following intelligence provided by the Czech Republic.

"Actions aimed at organizing pro-Russian initiatives and media campaigns in EU countries have been documented," Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) said in a statement on March 28.

Russian meddling a theme, argues Western nations

The Belgian operation has been carried out with support and coordination from other European partners, notably the Czech Republic, which said it had busted a Moscow-financed network.

Belgium currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Russian operatives of using social media to spread false information to undermine them, promote Russia or attempt to sway public opinion.

Last year, the British government accused Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) of waging a sustained cyber-espionage campaign against senior politicians, civil servants, journalists and nongovernmental organizations.

jsi/wmr (Reuters, AP)