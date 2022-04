Juliana Seraphim, 'Untitled,' 1979

Beirut became a meeting point for artists from around the Middle East, where it was a relative safe haven in a time of conflicts, coups and revolutions. Juliana Seraphim was one of the first generation of exiled Palestinian artists, displaced to Lebanon as a refugee in 1952. Her fantastical, dreamlike paintings often drew on childhood memories of a homeland to which she could not return.