 Beethoven - Made in the Rhineland, part four | Music | DW | 05.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Beethoven - Made in the Rhineland, part four

What made Beethoven Beethoven? We'll conclude our exploration of that composer's early years in the Rhineland. 

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Made in the Rheinland, part four

The son of a singer. The grandson of an orchestra director. Vice organist. Pianist befriended by nobility. Violist in the theater orchestra. Could there be any better conditions for a promising music career? Ludwig van Beethoven was indeed "made in the Rhineland."

The musical environment he enjoyed as a youth had a lot to do with music lover Maximilian Franz, the prince-elector and archbishop of Cologne, who resided in Bonn. As Beethoven's teacher Christian Gottlob Neefe wrote: "Like many of his equals, the prince elector is a friend of the stage and of music. He has the newest and best opera scores. In the afternoons, after finishing the affairs of state, he amuses himself with them, singing the arias himself, accompanied by his musicians." Those musicians included the young Beethoven.  

Maximilian Franz of Hapsburg-Lorraine (gemeinfrei)

Maximilian Franz of Hapsburg-Lorraine (1756-1801)

One of the performers this hour has been a major figure in historically-oriented performance practice for some time. It's a discipline that, as Christine Schornsheim explained to DW, is is now possibly being taken for granted: "Historical performance practice is about reading between the lines," she said. "And for that, it's better to have the original score. Young people studying early music nowadays don't do it enough. It's easier just to click through the internet. That sense of exploration is gone, which is sad. Now I'm sounding like an old lady saying: 'Everything used to be better.' That's nonsense of course. But I'd advise anyone not to take the easy road."

Sketch of Bonn around the year 1790 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Bonn around the year 1790

Would it be possible to ever rise above the moniker, "Beethoven's teacher?" Christine Schornsheim, describing her first encounter with a piano piece by Beethoven's teacher Christian Gottlob Neefe, suggests it is:

"When you look at the notes for the first time, it's always interesting to see the effect they have: Does the music engage me? Does it make me curious, or do I feel like I have to look for something nice? That's how it was this time. I didn't think that the main theme was all that wonderful. But it's very interesting to see what Neefe does with it. He uses a lot of wit and humor. You can really hear that Beethoven took lessons from Neefe. All kinds of pranks: playing with hands crossed at the keyboard, or tucking the theme away in the lower notes. Neefe was actually a wonderful teacher, and it's clear where Beethoven learned these things."

Apart from a piano piece by Neefe, this hour of music also includes a piano quartet from Beethoven's younger years in Bonn. 

Galerie - Beethoven (Fotolia/freehandz)

Ludwig van Beethoven (attrib.)
Sonata in B-flat Major, 2nd and 3rd movements 

performed by:
Christoph Huntgeburth, flute
Christine Schornsheim, fortepiano
on KammerTon op. 1/96

Antonio Salieri
Overture to the comic opera La scuola de' Gelosi (The School of the Jealous)

Christian Gottlob Neefe
Piano variations on an aria from Das rote Käppchen (Little Red Riding Hood) by Carl Ditters von Dittersdorf

Ludwig van Beethoven 
Piano quartet in C Major, WoO 36, No. 3

performed by:
Verena Fischer, flute
Elisabeth Weber, violin
Petar Mancev, violin  
Priscila Rodriguez-Cabaleiro, viola
Linda Mantcheva, cello 
Christine Schornsheim, fortepiano
Recorded by Radio Deutschlandfunk (DLF) in the Little Beethoven Hall, Bonn on September 4, 2018

DW recommends

Germany's National Youth Orchestra at 50

This orchestra has given a platform to talented young musicians for half a century now, and under conductors like Karajan, Petrenko and Rattle, most of them have gone on to professional careers in music. (29.04.2019)  

Beethoven - Made in the Rhineland, part three

This hour: the kind of music the young Beethoven was immersed in during his youth in the Rhineland, including works by his teacher Christian Gottlob Neefe and two cousins named Romberg. (31.05.2019)  

Rheingau Music Festival: 'We are totally independent'

In a country with a highly subsidized culture scene, Germany's Rheingau Music Festival stands out — it doesn't depend on public funding. The managing director explains how that works. (21.06.2019)  

How to celebrate Beethoven? The festival named after him shows the way

Another stone has been laid in the mosaic of the coming Beethoven anniversary year. At the International Trade Show (ITB) in Berlin, the Beethovenfest Bonn is giving a sneak preview of its special lineup. (07.03.2019)  

Beethoven House closes ahead of composer's anniversary year

Germany's most often visited music museum is closing its doors before the big year. What?!? Not to worry: It is set to reopen just in time for the yearlong celebration in 2020. Here's a preview. (22.02.2019)  

Storied maestros and maestro stories

Their tools are voice, body, words and eyes; their tactics joy, fear or intimidation. Looking at conductors past and present, we see that there are just as many different personality types here as in any other field. (04.03.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: Made in the Rheinland, part four  

Related content

Komponist Christian Gottlob Neefe, 1748-1798

Beethoven - Made in the Rhineland, part three 05.07.2019

This hour: the kind of music the young Beethoven was immersed in during his youth in the Rhineland, including works by his teacher Christian Gottlob Neefe and two cousins named Romberg.

Dr. Kristel Degener Bonner Operngala der Aids-Stiftung

German AIDS Foundation hosts 8th charity opera gala in Bonn 10.05.2019

With the help of world famous opera stars, the German Aids Foundation opera gala in Bonn aims to raise money to support people suffering from HIV/AIDs in Mozambique.

Bonn - Operngala der Deutschen Aidsstiftung

Bonn Opera Gala hits high notes for AIDS 13.05.2019

The 8th Opera Gala Bonn for the German AIDS Foundation not only offered guests top-class arias, but also raised nearly one quarter million euros in donations in the fight against HIV.

Advertisement

Film

Film still Moonlight, two Afro-American men sit on the ground (picture-alliance/dpa/DCM/David Bornfri)

100 years of homosexuality in film

Many Hollywood stars play homosexuals or lesbians these days, but acceptance of the topic was far from a given before the gay rights movement. A look at homosexuality in films since 1919.  

Books

Eric Carle's Children Books on Exhibit: The Very Hungry Caterpillar turns 50 (1977 Eric Carle)

The universe of beloved illustrator and author Eric Carle

Eric Carle's "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" remains a children's classic 50 years after it was published. It's being celebrated with an exhibition at the Wilhelm Busch Museum for Caricature and Drawings in Hanover.  

World

WorldLink Rick Kelly (Colm Flynn)

WorldLink: Making melodies with New York's waste timber

New Yorker Rick Kelly salvages discarded wood from torn down buildings in order to create his signature guitars. The wood for some of them came from famous places in the city, like the Chelsea Hotel and Chumley's pub. And he’s also had some famous customers, like Bob Dylan and Lou Reed.  

News

A copy of the 'Vaso di Fiori' by Jan van Huysum hangs on the museum wall. Eike Schmidt stands next to the picture.

Painting stolen by Nazis in WWII to be returned to Florence

An 18th century Dutch painting of a vase of flowers will be returned to the Uffizi gallery in Italy after it was stolen by retreating Wehrmacht soldiers. The German family who acquired it tried to sell it back.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  