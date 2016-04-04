Beatrix of the Netherlands

Former Queen of the Netherlands - Beatrix Wilhelmina Armgard was born the eldest daughter of Queen Juliana and her husband, Prince Bernhard of Lippe-Biesterfeld.

She attended a public primary school in Canada during World War II. Following the war, she returned to the Netherlands to finish her education in the Netherlands, receiving a law degree in 1961. In 1966, Beatrix married Claus von Amsberg, a German diplomat, with whom she had three children. When her mother abdicated on 30 April 1980, Beatrix succeeded her as queen and.reigned for 33 years. In 2013 she abdicated, passing on the reigns to her son Willem-Alexander.