Beatrix of the Netherlands

Former Queen of the Netherlands - Beatrix Wilhelmina Armgard was born the eldest daughter of Queen Juliana and her husband, Prince Bernhard of Lippe-Biesterfeld.

She attended a public primary school in Canada during World War II. Following the war, she returned to the Netherlands to finish her education in the Netherlands, receiving a law degree in 1961. In 1966, Beatrix married Claus von Amsberg, a German diplomat, with whom she had three children. When her mother abdicated on 30 April 1980, Beatrix succeeded her as queen and.reigned for 33 years. In 2013 she abdicated, passing on the reigns to her son Willem-Alexander. Here you can find all DW content referring to Beatrix of The Netherlands.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander (L) and his wife Queen Maxima arrive for a religious ceremony at Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. The Netherlands is celebrating Queen's Day on Tuesday, which will also mark the abdication of Queen Beatrix and the investiture of her eldest son Willem-Alexander. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (NETHERLANDS - Tags: POLITICS ENTERTAINMENT ROYALS)

From Nazi guilt to soccer rivalry, how Dutch-German ties have become 'boringly normal' 04.04.2016

Following its occupation of the Netherlands in World War II, Germany struggled to normalize its relationship with its neighbor. Then Queen Beatrix married a German and football came into play.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) welcomes Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima (L) at the Chancellery in Berlin June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS ROYALS)

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima visit Germany 03.06.2013

The Netherlands’ new royal couple are in Germany for a first official visit in their new capacity, after the abdication of Queen Beatrix. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima were greeted by Chancellor Angela Merkel.
epa03682340 Dutch King Willem-Alexander (R) and Queen Maxima arrive at the Nieuwe Kerk for the investiture of the country's new King, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 30 April 2013. Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands in an official act on 30 April signed her abdication to leave the Dutch throne to her son Prince Willem-Alexander who became the new King of the Netherlands the same day. Dutch King Willem-Alexander becomes the first male monarch in the country in 123 years. EPA/REMKO DE WAAL +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

The Netherlands celebrates its new monarch 30.04.2013

The rather reserved queen Beatrix of the Netherlands has handed over her crown to her son Willem-Alexander. He's somewhat closer to the people, and people across the country are celebrating their new king.
Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima walk after attending a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. The Netherlands is celebrating Queen's Day on Tuesday, which also marks the abdication of Queen Beatrix and the investiture of her eldest son Willem-Alexander. REUTERS/Jasper Juinen/Pool (NETHERLANDS - Tags: ROYALS POLITICS ENTERTAINMENT)

Dutch King Willem-Alexander inaugurated 30.04.2013

King Willem-Alexander has officially ascended the Dutch throne. In his speech, he vowed to serve the Netherlands following his mother's example. Queen Beatrix officially ended her 33-year-reign the same day.
Princess Beatrix of Netherlands (C), her son, Dutch King Willem-Alexander (L) and his wife Queen Maxima wave to the crowd from the balcony of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. The Netherlands is celebrating Queen's Day on Tuesday, which will also mark the abdication of Queen Beatrix and the investiture of her eldest son Willem-Alexander. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker (NETHERLANDS - Tags: POLITICS ENTERTAINMENT ROYALS)

Willem-Alexander becomes first king in the Netherlands since the 19th century 30.04.2013

Eight hundred thousand visitors have flocked to Amsterdam to join the festivities underway to inaugurate the first Dutch king since 1890. Queen Beatrix abdicated after 33 years on the throne.
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 29: (L-R) Princess Maxima of the Netherlands, Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands and Prince Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands arrive at a dinner hosted by Queen Beatrix of The Netherlands ahead of her abdication at Rijksmuseum on April 29, 2013 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Robin Utrecht - Pool/Getty Images)

Netherlands' Queen Beatrix bids farewell on eve of abdication 30.04.2013

Queen Beatrix has expressed her thanks to the people of the Netherlands in her farewell speech. It came hours before the queen was due to abdicate the throne to make way for her son Crown Prince Willem-Alexander.
Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands (not visible) ignites fireworks at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam April 13, 2013. Thousands of people gathered outside Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum, home to Rembrandt van Rijn's The Night Watch and other Dutch masterpieces, as Queen Beatrix declared the national museum open on Saturday after a decade-long renovation. REUTERS/Michael Kooren (NETHERLANDS - Tags: SOCIETY TRAVEL)

Queen Beatrix reopens Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum 13.04.2013

Visitors can once again see Rembrandt’s "The Night Watch" in all its glory following the reopening of Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum. Queen Beatrix has reopened her country’s national museum after a 10-year renovation.
Dutch Queen Beatrix during a meeting with CEO's of companies in Singapore, 24 January 2013. The Dutch Royals are on a two-day state visit to Singapore. Photo: Albert Nieboer / NETHERLANDS OUT

Netherlands to lose a queen, see first king in century 28.01.2013

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands has announced her abdication. Her stepping down clears the way for her eldest son, Crown Prince Willem-Alexander, to become the nation's first king in more than a century.
ARCHIV - Leader of the Dutch Christian party CDA Maxime Verhagen (L), leader of the Dutch liberal party VVD Mark Rutte (C) and leader of the Dutch right-wing party PVV Geert Wilders (R) present the new coalition government to the press in The Hague, The Netherlands on 30 September 2010. The parties ended their talks about a new minority government of liberals and christian democrats, supported by the far right PVV. Photo: EPA/VALERIE KUYPERS (zu dpa Jahreschronik - Die wichtigsten Ereignisse des Jahres 2010) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Dutch prime minister submits government's resignation 23.04.2012

After talks with a far-right party to form a parliamentary partnership broke down over the weekend in the Netherlands, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has submitted his government's resignation to Queen Beatrix.
Füße und Stiefel vom holländischen Pilger Wijnand Boon

Dutch pilgrim sets out to prove social media unites 26.11.2010

Last Christmas, Dutch Queen Beatrix claimed that virtual encounters distanced people from one another. Wijnand Boon wants to prove her wrong - on a pilgrimage to show that social media isn't an escape from real life.

Dutch monarch to decide government's fate after coalition falls 22.02.2010

Dutch Prime Minister Jan Peter Balkenende has met Queen Beatrix to chart the way forward after his government collapsed over the future of the Netherlands' military mission in Afghanistan.

Attack on Queen’s Day celebrations in the Netherlands 30.04.2009

Four people were killed and 13 were injured when a car ploughed into spectators in what police described as a deliberate attack on a parade attended by Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands.
Der verkleidete Komödiant Hape Kerkeling (alias Horst Schlemmer) albert in der SAP-Arena in Mannheim während eines Jux-Tennisdoppels herum (Archivfoto vom 15.10.2005). Entertainer Hape Kerkeling (41) soll nachVorstellung des Grevenbroicher Bürgermeisters Axel Prümm (CDU) wegen der Verdienste seiner Kultfigur Horst Schlämmer Ehrenbürger der Stadtwerden. Der Kabarettist, der in der Rolle des Reporters einer Grevenbroicher Lokalzeitung bundesweit für Lacher sorgt, sei mit seinem «sehr engagierten Auftreten mehr als nur ein Botschafter», sagte Prümm. Foto: Ronald Wittek dpa/lnw +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

The Crux of Honoring a Hoax 07.07.2006

The German town of Grevenbroich is in the midst of a serious political controversy involving its mayor, a star journalist, a family therapist, a folk singer and, believe it or not, Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands.
Dutch Prime-minister Jan Peter Balkenende reacts at the result of the Dutch referendum on the European Union's first constitution, Wednesday 01 June 2005. He spoke during a television interview in Hilversum. Balkenende is very disappointed over the Dutch No vote. First polls show that 63 percent of Dutch voters cast their ballots against the constitution

Dutch Government Brought Down in Immigration Row 30.06.2006

Friday saw the Dutch Prime Minister tender his government's resignation to head of state Queen Beatrix after a controversy centered around a Somali-born former member of parliament who lied on her asylum application.
Dutch Queen Beatrix looks up in this March 4, 2003 photo taken in in The Hague, Netherlands. The ongoing Dutch royal family feud played out on national television on Wednesday after Princess Margarita accused Queen Beatrix's family of abusing power and threatened to sue for allegedly damaging her husband's business. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic)

Dutch Queen Embroiled in Own Feud 14.03.2003

Royal scandal, new to the Netherlands, has become a matter for the Dutch Parliament, which is looking into allegations against the queen.