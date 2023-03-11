  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
The Oscars
Gary Lineker arrives at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England on March 11, 2023
With no show to host, Lineker watched his home side Leicester City get beaten 3-1 by ChelseaImage: Mike Egerton/AP Photo/pictuzre alliance
MediaUnited Kingdom

BBC mutiny escalates as stars rally behind Gary Lineker

1 hour ago

Some TV presenters refused to work in a show of solidarity with a colleague who was suspended after criticizing Britain's new migration policy. The walkout forced the UK broadcaster to cancel most of its soccer coverage.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OYX2

The BBC was under pressure Saturday to reinstate its highest-paid presenter Gary Lineker, who was suspended for criticizing the country's new migration policy.

The decision by Britain's main public broadcaster caused a mutiny among many of Lineker's colleagues who refused to appear on TV and radio sports programs, forcing the shows to be canceled this weekend.

The BBC has been accused of political bias and suppressing free speech, while supporters of the move say the broadcaster must protect its policy of impartiality.

How did the BBC-Lineker crisis unfold?

Lineker, a former England national team soccer captain, was asked Friday to "step back" from hosting Match of the Day — a show he has hosted for 20 years — after likening the government's rhetoric over English Channel migrant to Nazi-era Germany.

Lineker was responding to a video in which Home Secretary (Interior Minister) Suella Braverman unveiled plans to stop migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.

The government proposes to ban migrants from applying for asylum and sending them to "safe" third countries.

"This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the '30s," the presenter wrote on Twitter.

The BBC said the 62-year-old's comments were a breach of its impartiality guidelines.

The move prompted pundits and former England strikers Ian Wright and Alan Shearer to immediately tweet that they would not take part either, followed by the program's commentators.

The BBC then said it would air this week's edition of the Premier League highlights show, on Saturday night, without a presenter and pundits.

The show, which has been on British screens for 60 years, will be cut down to just 20 minutes instead of the usual 60.

The Professional Footballers' Association said some players also wanted to boycott the show, and, as a result, players would not be asked to conduct post-match interviews.

The crisis escalated Saturday when several other presenters refused to host three other soccer shows on radio and TV, forcing their cancellation and leaving viewers with no previews or final scores of games played in England's top-flight soccer league.

BBC neutrality questioned

The row has sparked a debate over the BBC's policy of neutrality and pitched the right-wing UK government against one of the country's most high-profile sports presenters.

The BBC has a long history of objective news reporting without taking political sides. But the advent of social media has made its rules on impartiality hard to police.

Several journalists have been reprimanded for sharing controversial opinions after director-general Tim Davie warned staff about their use of social media when he took on the role at the end of 2020.

But Lineker is a freelancer, not a permanent member of staff, and is not responsible for news or political content. So many have questioned whether he needs to adhere to the same strict rules on impartiality.

Gary Lineker scores in the 1992 European Championships qualifying match between England and Poland
Gary Lineker hosts Match of the Day and is England's fourth highest goalscorer of all-timeImage: Frank Tewkesbury/ANL/Shutterstock/IMAGO

Broadcaster 'bowed to government pressure'

Meanwhile, the opposition Labour Party and media commentators have accused the broadcaster of silencing the former footballer in response to pressure from the Conservative government.

"The BBC is not acting impartially by caving in to Tory MPs who are complaining about Gary Lineker," Labour leader Keir Starmer told reporters at a conference in Wales on Saturday.

Scotland's First Minister Nicolas Sturgeon said the BBC decision was "indefensible."

"It is undermining free speech in the face of political pressure — and it does always seem to be right-wing pressure it caves to," she said.

Greg Dyke, who was director general of the BBC between 2000-2004, told BBC radio earlier on Saturday that the move was a mistake.

"The real problem today is that the BBC has undermined its own credibility by doing this," as it could create the impression that the "BBC has bowed to government pressure."

By Saturday evening, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak refused to be drawn into the row.

"I hope that the current situation between Gary Lineker and the BBC can be resolved in a timely manner, but it is rightly a matter for them, not the government," he said.

The 100-year-old BBC is often accused of both left and right-wing bias and some Conservative lawmakers want to scrap the 159-pound ($192, €180) license fee on households that funds its services.

Before and since the 2016 Brexit referendum, both "Leave" and "Remain" supporters have claimed the corporation's coverage was biased against them.

mm/fb (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A police line in front of a building in Hamburg where a mass shooting left at least eight people dead and eight more wounded, on March 10, 2023

Hamburg shooting sparks debate on Germany's gun laws

Crime5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Symbolbild Malaria | Spritze

Ghana expands malaria vaccination rollout

Ghana expands malaria vaccination rollout

Health13 hours ago02:29 min
More from Africa

Asia

Japan's players cheers with World Cup trophy

Saki Kumagai: Women's football fading in Japan

Saki Kumagai: Women's football fading in Japan

Sports6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Robert Habeck in the snow on a trip to Norway

How Germany plans to phase-out oil and gas heating

How Germany plans to phase-out oil and gas heating

PoliticsMarch 10, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Wagner's St Petersburg office

Russia eyes stricter censorship

Russia eyes stricter censorship

Law and Justice4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Close headshot of three girls in black hijabs, weeping. Two are wearing surgical masks, one is covering her mouth with her hand.

Poisonings in Iran increase distrust of the regime

Poisonings in Iran increase distrust of the regime

SocietyMarch 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A bespectacled man wearing a tuxedo holds two gold statuettes in his hands. They are the Oscar awards.

Best director Oscar nominations are all male, yet again

Best director Oscar nominations are all male, yet again

FilmMarch 10, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of light traffic in General Paz avenue, boundary between the city and Buenos Aires Province

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

BusinessMarch 9, 202302:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage