Bayern Munich fans back decision to postpone EuroLeague game vs. CSKA Moscow

Growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine are affecting much of the sports world, including basketball.

The EuroLeague game between Bayern Munich and CSKA Moscow was due to be played on Thursday, but was postponed — a decision backed by both the club and its fans.

Bayern Munich's General Manager Marko Pesic says, while this is a difficult situation, the club fully supports the postponement of the game.

"On this sad day, it was very difficult to focus on a game of sports," Pesic told DW. "I think it was the right decision not to play."

The 45-year-old former Bundesliga player also emphasized that Bayern's opponents did not play a role in the decision.

"We have a great relationship with CSKA Moscow," Pesic said. "Their players and coaches have got nothing to do with the situation, I just want to make that very clear."

This year, the EuroLeague consists of 18 clubs from 10 countries, including CSKA Moscow, UNICS Kazan and Zenit St Petersburg.

All three games involving Russian teams on Thursday were postponed, but the rest of the schedule went ahead as planned. Ukrainian referee Boris Ryzhik was in charge of Olympiacos' game against Olimpia Milano, and held a simple sign to the cameras before tip-off.

Fans support postponement

Claudia Zirngibl is the chairman of "BIGREDS", the only official Bayern Munich basketball fan club.

Zirngibl says that, although she believes sports and politics should remain separate, in this instance it was the right decision to postpone the game.

"It's very difficult, usually sports should remain neutral," Zirngibl told DW. "But this is a very unique situation. Many people are very scared at the moment and this is not the right time to put our attention to sports when there are more important things."

Zirngibl said members of the fan club were unanimously behind the decision to postpone the match, with some of them even threatening to boycott future competitions if Bayern had played the game.

"Some of them said: 'If Bayern aren't sending a clear message here, I am not attending any future games of the club.' I also really liked the decision by Telekom not to broadcast the game," she said.

Earlier in the day, German broadcaster "Magenta TV" announced they wouldn’t broadcast the game, with the channel’s Senior Vice President Michael Schuld asking fans for understanding on "a sad day for Europe."

The 18 EuroLeague clubs, together with competition CEO Jordi Bertomeu, will meet remotely on February 25 to reach an agreement on the immediate future of this year's competition.