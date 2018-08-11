 Bayer shares plunge on Monsanto ruling | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 13.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Bayer shares plunge on Monsanto ruling

Shares in German pharmaceuticals and chemicals giant Bayer have taken a dive to their lowest level in five years. Investors reacted to a shock US ruling against Monsanto, which now belongs to the Leverkusen-based firm.

Bayer logo (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

Shares in German chemicals behemoth Bayer tumbled more than 10 percent only half an hour into regular trading on Monday morning.

Stock in the Leverkusen-based group fell 10.4 percent to €83.61 ($95.19) during the first 30 minutes of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

It was a market reaction to a California court ruling last Friday when a dying groundskeeper was awarded damages of almost $290 million, with the judges finding that Monsanto — now belonging to Bayer — should have warned buyers that its flagship Roundup weed killer could cause cancer.

Bayer shares dropped to their lowest level since late 2013, preventing an otherwise rather bullish DAX index of the country's 30 largest blue chips from rising.

Long-term impact?

The California court decision had come just weeks after Bayer sealed its mammoth takeover bid for US firm Monsanto in one of the largest transactions in German corporate history.

Aware of the reputation of Monsanto, which specializes in genetically modified seeds and crop protection technologies, Bayer said it planned to ditch the Monsanto name once the takeover was complete.

While observers predicted that thousands of other claims could follow, Bayer said the California jury's findings went against scientific evidence and that other courts "might arrive at different conclusions."

Analyst Michael Leacock of the European financial services firm MainFirst said the uncertainties surrounding further claims against Monsanto were likely to have a long-term impact on Bayer's shares.

Watch video 00:58
Now live
00:58 mins.

Bayer finalizes Monsanto deal

hg/aos (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

Opinion: The Bayer-Monsanto merger

Germany's giant chemicals conglomerate, Bayer, has completed its takeover of US-based Monsanto. The Monsanto name, long touted by activists as a byword for corporate evil, will disappear. So now it's all good, right? (07.06.2018)  

Monsanto to pay millions to cancer patient over Roundup weed killer

The ruling paves the way for many more cases against agrochemical giant Monsanto. Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is at the center of a debate over the weed killer's impact on humans and the environment. (11.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bayer finalizes Monsanto deal  

Related content

Symbolbild: Monsanto Unkrautvernichter Roundup

Monsanto to pay millions to cancer patient over Roundup weed killer 11.08.2018

The ruling paves the way for many more cases against agrochemical giant Monsanto. Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is at the center of a debate over the weed killer's impact on humans and the environment.

Bayer AG Logo

Bayer wins US government approval for Monsanto takeover 29.05.2018

German pharma giant Bayer has won approval from the US Justice Department for its planned $62.5 billion takeover of Monsanto. Under the deal, Bayer will be required to carry out largest divestiture in US history.

Deutschland Bayer-Chef Werner Baumann

Bayer CEO defends Monsanto takeover at shareholder gathering 28.04.2017

Amid vocal street protests from environmentalists, chief executive Werner Baumann has described the multi-billion-dollar takeover of Monsanto as a perfect fit despite the US chemical giant's "challenging image."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking into a microphone (picture-alliance/AA/M. Kaynak)

Turkey defiant as lira carnage signals economic meltdown

The Turkish lira crash is threatening to turn into a debt and liquidity crisis — with no end in sight. 

Higher US tariffs increase pressure on Turkish economy  