DAX (and other stock markets)

The DAX is Germany's primary stock index, listing the 30 largest companies that trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The acronym stands for Deutscher Aktienindex, or German stock index.

Today, the DAX is one of the most important equity indexes in the world, representing around four-fifths of market capital authorized in Europe's largest economy. It could be compared to the Dow Jones Industrial Average in the United States. This page is an automatic compilation of the latest news involving the DAX.