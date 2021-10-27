Visit the new DW website

DAX (and other stock markets)

The DAX is Germany's primary stock index, listing the 30 largest companies that trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The acronym stands for Deutscher Aktienindex, or German stock index.

Today, the DAX is one of the most important equity indexes in the world, representing around four-fifths of market capital authorized in Europe's largest economy. It could be compared to the Dow Jones Industrial Average in the United States. This page is an automatic compilation of the latest news involving the DAX.

Portrait of executive businesswoman presenting his idea to his colleagues at meeting. Teamwork.

More women have joined Germany's executive boards — but not many 27.10.2021

The number of women on the executive boards of Germany's publicly traded companies is slowly going up. But when it comes to gender parity, Germany still lags far behind other developed countries.

*** Bitte nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung verwenden *** Mercedes-Benz eActros Weltpremiere 2021. Daimler stellt ersten volleketrischen LKW vor e-Actros

Daimler shareholders overwhelmingly approve truck division spinoff 01.10.2021

Daimler will now float its heavy goods vehicle business as a separate unit on the stock market. Shareholders will get 65% of the shares in the spinoff.
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany August 12, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

Germany's bigger DAX-40 gets going 20.09.2021

Starting Monday, Germany's blue-chip DAX index will include 10 more companies to become the DAX-40. Selection criteria have been decisively changed.
Zahlreiche Monitore leuchten am 02.12.2014 in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen) im Handelssaal der Börse an den Arbeitsplätzen der Händler (Aufnahme mit Dreheffekt) Der Dax hatte am Vormittag erstmals seit Anfang Juli wieder die Marke von 10 000 Punkten überwunden. Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

German DAX-30 to swell to DAX-40 25.08.2021

In a big shake-up, the DAX German share index is getting bigger. Since its inception 33 years ago, it has had 30 members. The reform of the country's most important stock market barometer will start in September.
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. earnings reports that are expected to show strong profits for major banks.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Global stocks hit by COVID resurgence fears 19.07.2021

An interconnected global economy reacted to fears of rising COVID-19 cases around the world, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.
Belen Garijo, künftige Chefin des Pharma- und Chemiekonzerns Merck. Merck hat seine Produktion von Lipiden für den Mainzer Corona-Impfstoffhersteller Biontech ausgedehnt. (zu dpa Neue Merck-Chefin: Haben Lieferungen an Biontech aufgestockt) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Pharmaceutical giant Merck now has a woman at the helm 03.05.2021

New Merck CEO Belen Garijo is the second women to reach the top of a DAX company, and the only one to hold the reins alone. It's a rare example of a female executive making it to the summit in the German business world.

German DAX company Merck now has female leader 03.05.2021

Belen Garijo has taken over as CEO at German pharmaceuticals giant Merck. She's the first woman to single-handedly run a DAX 30-listed company. DW talks to a diversity expert to put the move in perspective.
ILLUSTRATION - Die große Anzeige in der Börse in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen) zeigt am 15.01.2014 die Dax-Kurve und verschiedene Börsenkurse (Aufnahme mit Doppelbelichtung). Foto: Daniel Reinhardt/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Coronavirus vaccines lift German DAX index to record high 07.01.2021

Germany's leading index of 30 major companies hit a new high of over 14,000 points. Hopes for a successful coronavirus vaccination campaign pushed up other stock markets as well.

Symbolbilder Frauenquote in Unternehmen Businesswoman using digital tablet in a meeting model released Symbolfoto property released PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY RBF004494 Symbol Pictures Women in Companies Business Woman Using Digital Tablet in a Meeting Model released Symbolic image Property released PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY RBF004494

German Cabinet approves gender quota bill for company boards 06.01.2021

The under-representation of women in German boardrooms has been a matter of debate for years. Now, Angela Merkel's government has tabled a new bill to help boost the numer of female executives in top jobs.

Markets rally on US stimulus and Brexit deal 29.12.2020

From Germany's DAX to Wall Street and Tokyo, stocks are hitting record highs. Investors seem jubilant thanks to a new US stimulus package, the Brexit deal and the first coronavirus vaccinations. How long will it last?
Delivery Hero's first trading day as DAX company 24.08.2020

Delivery Hero ramps up its global ambitions as the food delivery company replaces the troubled Wirecard in Germany's blue-chip DAX-30.
ARCHIV - Das Logo von Delivery Hero hängt am 24.02.2015 in Berlin in der Zentrale der Bestell-Plattformen für Essen Delivery Hero und Liederheld in der Mohrenstraße in Mitte. Bei Lieferheld sind mehr als 7000 Restaurants in Deutschlands gelistet. Delivery Hero ist Weltmarktführer für Online-Essensbestellungen. Das Unternehmen betreibt Bestell-Plattformen in 24 Ländern. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa (zu dpa Über 100 Millionen Euro für Essens-Lieferdienst Delivery Hero vom 08.06.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Delivery Hero replaces Wirecard in Germany's blue-chip DAX 20.08.2020

As scandal-ridden payment services company Wirecard drops out of the DAX-30 index, it's being replaced by Berlin-based Delivery Hero. The food delivery company is active in over 40 countries around the globe.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Wirecard is seen on a booth at the computer games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

Germany: Wirecard ex-CEO back in custody, board members arrested on fraud charges 22.07.2020

Two former Wirecard executives have been arrested, and the company's ex-CEO has been taken back into custody. The German chancellery confirmed Angela Merkel's office had repeated contact with the now-insolvent tech firm.
09.03.2020, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Ein Aktienhändler reibt sich auf dem Parkett der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse die Augen. Die Börsen weltweit reagieren mit großen Verlusten auf den Absturz des Ölpreises und die Sorgen um die wirtschaftlichen Folgen der Coronavirus-Epidemie. Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Stock markets: Wirecard share plunges ever more dramatically 19.06.2020

The German payment service provider's stock tanked in a way rarely seen after it once again failed to publish its 2019 annual report to its investors.

