 Bauhaus photo competition on Instagram @dwdocumentary

100 years of Bauhaus

Join our Bauhaus photo competition. The winners will receive a Leica camera. Participants must share a photo on Instagram answering the question ‘What influence has the Bauhaus movement had around you?'

The three winners will each receive one of the following three cameras: Leica CL Silver, a Leica V-Lux (Typ 114) E and a Leica C-Lux Light-Gold. Which of the three cameras the winners will receive will be decided by lot.

To enter the competition, participants must share a photo on Instagram answering the question ‘What influence has the Bauhaus movement had around you?’ using the hashtag #Bauhaus100 and tagging and following Instagram @dwdocumentary.

The submission deadline is 31 January 2019. The winners will be determined on the basis of a random raffle from the fifty most original entries – these will be chosen by DW Documentary. The winners will be notified in writing via direct message on Instagram. The winners and the most original entries will be posted and announced as Instagram Stories during the week from 4  to 8 February, 2019.

The participants confirm that they have read and understood DW's Conditions of participation for all contests, quizzes, and games and that they agree to be bound by them. 
The participant agrees that his personal data is collected, stored and used for the purpose of the execution and handling of the contest. By taking part in this competition, the participant also agrees their entry photo can be shared on the DW Documentary Instagram page with their Instagram handle. This consent can be revoked at any time before the competition deadline. The revocation must be sent to dwbauhauscompetition@dw.com, the stored personal data will be deleted immediately. DW employees and their dependents are excluded from participation. A multiple participation of a person using pseudonyms or via third parties and any other use of illicit tools leads to the exclusion. 
The contest is not sponsored, supported, or implemented in any way by Instagram, and is not affiliated with Instagram. The Leica CL Silver is sponsored by Leica. 

