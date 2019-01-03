 Bauhaus centennial highlights | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 04.01.2019

Culture

Bauhaus centennial highlights

From exhibitions to sightseeing tours to dance: the famous school of architecture and design is being saluted in hundreds of events this year.

  • Dancers onstage striking contorted poses and wearing absurd, colorful, geometrically-shaped costumes in the form of disks and spirals (Winfried Hösl)

    Bauhaus throughout the year

    Contemporary dance

    Concerts, exhibitions and performances at Berlin's Akademie der Künste (Academy of the Arts) kick off the centennial from January 16 to 24. The events include a film exploring the role of color in early Bauhaus, a Samuel Beckett play staged by US director Robert Wilson and "Das Totale Tanz Theater" (The Total Dance Theater), an interactive virtual reality installation.

  • Black and white photo shows three youths in sports attire walking toward a building in geometric contours (university_ife_arieh_sharon, bauhaus100.de)

    Bauhaus throughout the year

    A cosmopolitan project

    Touring eight countries in 2018 including China, Japan, Russia and Brazil, the "Bauhaus Imaginista" project explored the redefinition of design and arts education and urged reflection on the production of contemporary culture. From March 15 to June 10, the project's results can be seen, again in Berlin, at the Haus der Kulturen der Welt (HKW; House World Cultures), a venue for contemporary art.

  • The Haus Schminke building: a small, white, two-storey structure with windows as exterior walls and a staircalse leading to a balcony covered by an apparently triangular roof, surrounded by trees (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Hiekel)

    Bauhaus throughout the year

    Grand tour of Modernism

    Iconic examples of Bauhaus architecture have been spruced up for visitors touring Germany during the centennial. Designed by Hans Scharoun, the Haus Schminke (photo) in the town of Löbau in Saxony is one of 100 locations listed on a national Bauhaus tour, as are brick buildings in expressionist style in Hamburg and the Bauhaus ensemble of structures in Dessau, planned by Walter Gropius in 1925.

  • White modernistic rectangular structure marked by horizontal lines and with a long, rectangular basin of water to the side (Klassik Stiftung Weimar)

    Bauhaus throughout the year

    Bauhaus in Weimar

    On April 6, 2019, Weimar is set to open a new museum, shown here in a model picture. It will house the world's oldest Bauhaus workshop oeuvre collection in a highly contemporary setting. The 13,000 exhibits include drawings, photographs, abstracts, carpets and lamps.

  • Double-story rectangular dark-brown brick structure in a park setting (imago/imagebroker)

    Bauhaus throughout the year

    Industrial architecture in Krefeld

    Visiting Krefeld during World War II, the German painter, sculptor and set designer Oskar Schlemmer was surprised to find some of his former students teaching at the local textile school. Bringing those important years back to life, Thomas Schütte has now created a large walk-through sculpture there with artifacts from the era. The city also offers tours of 25 homes of onetime Bauhaus artists.

  • Colorful small figures dancers in various kinds of colorful and absurdly fantasy-filled garb (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Naupold)

    Bauhaus throughout the year

    Potsdam Dance Days

    The eastern German state of Brandenburg is also participating in the festivities with exhibitions focussing on how Bauhaus influenced the New Objectivity movement of design and architecture. A highlight of the Potsdam Dance Days in mid-May is a production of the avant-garde "Triadic Ballet" of the year 1922 by Oskar Schlemmer, a work that once helped spread the Bauhaus ethos.

  • Le Corbusier house in Stuttgart, a white rectangular building set on dark blue quadratic pillars (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Försterling)

    Bauhaus throughout the year

    Future of a city

    In 1927, Mies van der Rohe oversaw construction of the Weissenhof settlement in Stuttgart. In 2019, international artists and the Stuttgart Staatsgalerie (State Gallery) take a close look at what role utopias of the past play in the contemporary world. The public is invited to join in tours of the city and the museum from June 7 to October 20.

  • Historic desk lamps in Bauhaus style (picture-alliance/dpa/J.-P. Kasper)

    Bauhaus throughout the year

    Utopia in practical terms

    Bauhaus can even be found in the out-of-the-way community of Oldenburg in Lower Saxony. The city's State Museum has dedicated a show to four young men from the region who studied Bauhaus design in Weimar and Dessau between 1923 and 1927. Bauhaus artists Hans Martin Fricke, Hermann Gautel, Karl Schwoon and Hin Bredendieck continued to pursue the development of design in the post-war era.

  • Construction site of the Bauhaus Museum in Dessau (picture alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    Bauhaus throughout the year

    Bauhaus Museum in Dessau

    An austere building with floating wooden beams, a glass casing and 1,600 square meters (17,200 square feet) of exhibition space, the new Bauhaus Museum is set to open on September 8. The design by the Spanish architecture studio Gonzalez Hinz Zabala was chosen from among more than 800 entries.

  • Scraps of folded paper in geometrical forms (Silke Wallstein / © Stiftung Bauhaus)

    Bauhaus throughout the year

    Bauhaus agents

    Bringing ideas and concepts of the Bauhaus to life in schools, "Bauhaus agents" have been in action since 2016. In cooperation with teachers, architects and other experts, they have been visiting schools in and around Weimar, Dessau and Berlin, working on attractive new ways to impart Bauhaus concepts to students through exhibitions.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (db)


Johannes Itten, the iconic bald-headed Swiss painter and designer at the center of the school of Bauhaus in the German city of Weimar, would have made a spectacular Playmobil figurine for children. The organizers of the Bauhaus centennial, however, decided not to make such a toy, not wanting to compete with the company's highly successful Martin Luther figurine that was created in 2017 for the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

Instead, a €20 ($22.80) coin will be available, along with a special postage stamp marking the anniversary being celebrated nationwide at 354 locations throughout the year. More than 600 major events are scheduled in almost all of Germany's 16 states. The National Culture Foundation pitched in with €17.2 million ($19.6 million).

Photo of a man with round wire-rimmed glasses wearing a painter's cape with a round collar, taken in Weimar in 1920 or 1921

Johannes Itten

Under the motto "Rethink the World," the Bauhaus Association 2019 group in Germany and abroad investigates the legacy of the famous architecture and design school and where its ideas still function today. The centennial invites Bauhaus lovers to travel across Germany and visit the origins of modernism in locations that are not as well known as Berlin, Dessau and Weimar, the major Bauhaus hot spots.

For samples of some of the major events, click on the gallery above.

