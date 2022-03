The adventure continues...

Robert Pattinson is the next actor to put on the bat mask in the 2022 film "The Batman." In it, he collaborates with Catwoman, played by actress Zoë Kravitz. The film opens in the US on March 4, and in many international theaters March 3. Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, production company Warner Bros. has decided not to show the film in Russia for the time being.