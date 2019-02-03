 Banksy′s shredded ′Girl with Balloon′ now on display in Germany | Arts | DW | 05.02.2019

Arts

Banksy's shredded 'Girl with Balloon' now on display in Germany

When artist Banksy half-destroyed his "Girl with Balloon" seconds after it sold for near 1.2 million euros ($1.37 million) at an auction in October, the artwork seemed headed for the wastebasket. Now it's on show.

Museum Frieder Burda - Banksy Love is in the bin (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

First created by Banksy as a stencil street art piece in 2002, the world renowned image of a young girl with her hand extended toward a heart-shaped red balloon has most famously been a symbol of political protests — including during the building of the Israel-Palestine segregation barrier in 2005 and the Syrian civil war in 2014.  

But when the street artist recently attempted to shred his work after it was sold for auction at Sotheby's — which he renamed "Love is in the Bin" —  in order to draw attention to the folly of the big money global art world, he ironically only added to its renown, and no doubt its value.

Read moreBanksy video says 'Balloon Girl' shredding went wrong

A malfunctioning shredder located inside the frame of the artwork preserved the actual image, and also allowed the anonymous buyer to continue with the purchase of what was essentially a new work created live during the auction. "Banksy didn't destroy an artwork in the auction, he created one," said Sotheby's in a statement.

Indeed, the rechristened "Love is in the Bin" will be exhibited from February 5 in Germany, having a four-week guest stint at the Museum Frieder Burda in Baden-Baden before the new owner hands it over to the Staatsgalerie Stuttgart on permanent loan.

The object will be the subject of lectures and a podium discussion in Baden-Baden until the exhibition ends on March 3.

Meanwhile, DW spoke with Ulrich Blanché, an expert in British postwar art at the European Institute for Art History in Heidelberg, about the importance of the work. The author of Street Artivist Banksy (2010) and Consumer Art, Culture & Commerce at Banksy & Damien Hirst (2012, English translation in two volumes 2016/2018), he has worked extensively on street and graffiti art and has advised Museum Frieder Burda on this one-of-a-kind show.

  • München Banksy-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Paparazzi Rat Copyright: Banksy/Paparazzi Rat

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Paparazzi Rat

    Banksy's stencil piece "Paparazzi Rat" is one of his most iconic works. Starting April 15, 2016, collector Dirk Kronsbein is showing 45 works from his Banksy collection, many of them originals, in his Munich gallery. Kronsbein has said he holds Banksy in high regard due to his social activism.

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Toxic Mary Copyright: Banksy/ Toxic Mary

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Toxic Mary

    Maria feeds Baby Jesus with a bottle that's adorned with a skull. Bomber jets are flying below them in this macabre picture. Dirk Kronsbein owns the original "Toxic Maria." Originals are hard to come by on the art market and can cost around 625,000 euros ($713,000).

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein. Copyright: Banksy/ Monkey Queen

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Monkey Queen

    Banksy is not only critical of society, he also has a sense of humor. Here, he's depicted the Queen as a chimpanzee in royal regalia. Banksy donates the proceeds from his works to charity. He was once able to present a six-figure check to a youth sports club after the sale of one painting. Dirk Kronsbein also plans to support sport programs for children with his exhibition.

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Choose Your Weapon. Copyright: Banksy/Choose Your Weapon

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Chose your Weapon

    Dirk Kronsbein only sells a Banksy work if he owns more than one copy of it - as in the case of "Choose Your Weapon." It's an homage to artist Keith Haring with his dog. Kronsbein also sells Banksy paraphernalia and donates the proceeds to boxing programs for troubled youth.

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Heavy Weapon. Copyright: Banksy/Choose Heavy Weapon

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Heavy Weapon

    Banksy often deals with armed violence and armament in his work. In "Heavy Weapon," he shows an elephant with a missile on its back. While graffiti in urban spaces is often illegal, on paper they're collector items. Even copies can cost as much as 100,000 euros.

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Nola Copyright: Bansky/ Nola

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Girl Nola

    Not all of Banksy's works are political. He's also created poetic stencil paintings like "Girl Nola," whose umbrella is spilling red and yellow rain. Who is Banksy? He remains an enigma and fiercely guards the secret of his identity. All efforts to find out who he really is have been in vain.

  • München Banksy-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Kate Moss. Copyright: Banksy / Kate Moss

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Kate Moss

    Owning a Banksy is a status symbol enjoyed by many celebrities. Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, as well as model Kate Moss, all possess works by the mysterious street artist. Moss not only collects Banksy's works, but also became one: She had herself portrayed by him in the Pop Art style of Andy Warhol's iconic Marilyn Monroe painting.

  • München Banksy-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Girl with Balloon. Copyright: Banksy /Girl with Balloon

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Girl with Balloon

    Coldplay singer Chris Martin purchased the original painting "Girl with Balloon" at an auction. Not only celebrities, but also other artists like Damien Hirst collect works by Banksy. Hirst was among the first to recognize the street artist's talent.

    Author: Gaby Reucher / kbm


Deutsche Welle: Could you explain the Banksy phenomenon? What makes this anonymous street artist's work so powerful, and thus so successful?

Ulrich Blanché: He became a star through the works themselves, the way, how and when he presented them. They are not only site-specific but also time-specific. For example, if there is a vote on Brexit in England, then he will do something shortly before the vote. It's like a caricature with which he responds to contemporary events. It is important that it comes from someone to whom you cannot place a face and or biographic detail. Most artists are pushing themselves in front of the camera and the media. Anonymity can be seen as a kind of permanent performance, and perhaps his most important work of art.

Dr. Ulrich Blanché (Heidelberger Akademie der Wissenschaften/Susann Henker)

Ulrich Blanché has consulted on the exhibition of Banksy's near-destroyed work

When Sotheby's auctioned "Girl with Balloon" before it was partially destroyed, Banksy later announced that he had already installed the shredder in the frame. Do you think that the auction house could have have missed the cutting device?

There are different stories. The auctioneers were not aware, according to Banksy himself and the auction house. Some have been critical of the fact that the work was, somewhat unusually, not taken out of the frame for examination before selling. The consignor had also demanded that the picture should hang on the wall — usually it stands on an easel. That's all very unusual. Even though Banksy claims the mechanism was from 2006, that means the batteries in the shredder would have lasted 12 years — which is very unlikely and has raised many questions. I think the auction house already suspected something, but I do not believe there was collusion with Banksy.

A spray painting on a wall of a boy with his tongue out and ashes falling around him (Getty Images/M. Cardy)

Fences protect the artist's latest artwork, "Season's Greetings," discovered on December 20, 2018 in Port Talbot, Wales

What is the intention behind the action? Do you think that the image should be completely destroyed?

The artist himself says in a video posted on YouTube [titled "Shred the Love," see above] he planned to destroy the image completely. You can see in the video that he shredded it in trial runs. The other side is: what do we have now? This is a half shredded image, visually much more appealing than if it had been completely shredded. We can still guess what it looked like before. And we can guess what happened there, the shredding movement, this performance. And we see what came out, the end piece, which has now got a new title.

What do you believe yourself?

Sotheby's would also auction a bag of ashes if Banksy had not shredded the work but burned it. No matter how you criticize the art market, anyone can end up selling the traces, the remains, the souvenirs.

 

