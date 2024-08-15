Banksy sets the animals free
Banksy's artwork has long drawn crowds, but recently, Londoners were treated to a new animal graffiti every day. From sure-footed mountain goats to lovemaking rhinos — it was quite the menagerie!
A gorilla as king of the escapees
Eight Banksy animals are already roaming around the city, and now a gorilla is making sure there are even more. He is holding up a rolling shutter at the zoo so that they can escape, with a seal and a few birds already running free. However, the animal series is now over, the BBC reported, citing Banksy's team. But the street artist is always good for a surprise...
What's that rhino doing?
This rhinoceros seems to have sought out an abandoned car for some passionate lovemaking. But look more closely: The traffic cone of the car's hood makes it look like a second rhino. Perhaps Banksy's zoo will soon have a new little one?
The aquarium in Banksy's zoo
Is that police sentry box in downtown London covered in ... fish? Many different interpretations of this Banksy work flew around. Some people thought the fish were piranhas and believed Banksy was referring to the police department's many scandals. The artist eventually explained that he wanted to boost people's spirits at a time when negative headlines seem omnipresent.
Stretching like a cat
Meow, that feels good! This Banksy cat luxuriously stretches on an abandoned billboard in Northwest London, eyeing a torn-up segment that could be a scratching post. The wall's owner had the work removed shortly after it went up due to alleged security concerns. Banksy fans were not pleased; many of them had traveled to see the work. The owner promised to donate the cat to an art gallery.
A pelican in a fish shop
On day five of the Bansky zoo graffiti revelations, two pelicans were discovered enjoying some fish at a fish and chips joint in a Northeast London neighborhood. The owner was thrilled: "So proud to have a @banksy on the side of our shop! Thank you for choosing us, and Walthamstow for showcasing your talent," the takeaway posted on its Instagram account.
A wolf silhouetted by the moon
His howling didn't last long: According to witnesses, masked individuals used a ladder to climb onto the roof, remove the satellite dish and carry it off. The wolf was the fourth piece of Banksy animal art that appeared in London over the course of the week.
Swinging through the urban jungle
These apes appeared on the third day in London's Brick Lane. Fans were already speculating that the animal motives could be part of a larger series of works.
Elephant neighbors
What was Banksy trying to say with these two elephants that are stretching their trunks toward one another? Social media was rife with speculation. Did it have something to do with the phrase "an elephant in the room" — a big, obvious issue that everybody sees but nobody wants to discuss?
Mountain goat keeping its balance
This wild mountain goat was the first Banksy animal to appear. The animal is used to dizzying heights. This one appears to be balancing on a wall support while being watched by a security camera — which used to point toward the street. Employees of the security firm later put the camera back in its original position.