The Silicon Valley Bank failure, the second-biggest in US history, was followed by another US bank collapse and a stumble by Credit Suisse, a major European bank. The events sparked fears of global contagion risks.

The US bank failures left global investors worried, with banking stocks taking a major beating. Shortly after, the Switzerland-based global bank Credit Suisse said it would borrow 50 billion Swiss francs (€50.7 billion, $54 billion) from thecentral bank to strengthen Credit Suisse's liquidity and deposit reserves. It was the first major global bank to be extended such a lifeline since the 2008 global financial crisis. Financial market experts remain concerned about the developments, worrying that they could turn into a deeper banking crisis. Follow DW's coverage of events here.