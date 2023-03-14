  1. Skip to content
Statue of a lion looking at a Credit Suisse branch building in Geneva
Image: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
Business

Banking crisis

59 minutes ago

The Silicon Valley Bank failure, the second-biggest in US history, was followed by another US bank collapse and a stumble by Credit Suisse, a major European bank. The events sparked fears of global contagion risks.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OdyB

The US bank failures left global investors worried, with banking stocks taking a major beating. Shortly after, the Switzerland-based global bank Credit Suisse said it would borrow 50 billion Swiss francs (€50.7 billion, $54 billion) from thecentral bank to strengthen Credit Suisse's liquidity and deposit reserves. It was the first major global bank to be extended such a lifeline since the 2008 global financial crisis. Financial market experts remain concerned about the developments, worrying that they could turn into a deeper banking crisis. Follow DW's coverage of events here. 

The ECB building in Frankfurt

ECB raises interest rates by 0.5% as banks stocks wobble

The ECB stuck to its planned hike even amid the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the pressure on Credit Suisse.
Business7 hours ago
Finanzmarkt Credit Suisse Logo

Bank fears spread as Credit Suisse gets help

Markets seem to rebound as Credit Suisse secures a big financial lifeline from the Swiss National Bank.
Business10 hours ago02:25 min
A sign of Credit Suisse bank is seen on a branch building in Geneva,

Credit Suisse steps back from the brink

Not since the financial crisis have there been such jitters about a possible banking crisis.
Business6 hours ago
Credit Suisse logo on a building

Credit Suisse to borrow $54 billion from Swiss central bank

Credit Suisse is the first major global bank to be extended such a lifeline since the 2008 financial crisis.
Business9 hours ago
A sign displays the name of Credit Suisse on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York

Falling stocks in Europe and US stoke banking crisis fears

Shares in global investment bank Credit Suisse fell sharply on Wednesday sending shares plunging in other European banks
BusinessMarch 15, 2023
Customers wait in line outside a branch of the Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley, Massachusetts, US

What Silicon Valley Bank's collapse means for Europeans

The factors that fueled SVB's downfall are keeping European investors on their toes.
BusinessMarch 14, 2023
A pedestrian walks in front of an electronic quotation board displaying numbers of world stock markets in Tokyo on March 7, 2022.

Stock markets slump amid fears of SVB contagion

The closure of Silicon Valley Bank has undermined market confidence and raised recession risk fears.
BusinessMarch 14, 2023
Customers wait in line outside a branch of the Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley, Massachusetts

Biden tries to calm fears of banking crisis

US President Joe Biden has tried to reassure depositors and markets following two bank failures.
BusinessMarch 14, 202302:26 min
A US flag flies outside a branch of the Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley, Massachusetts, US

Silicon Valley Bank fall shakes financial market confidence

The collapse of the US startup financier is sending shock waves through financial markets as contagion fears persist.
BusinessMarch 13, 2023
A man speaks on a phone as he walks past Silicon Valley Banks headquarters in Santa Clara, California on March 10, 2023

US pledges measures to protect Silicon Valley Bank deposits

US authorities said they would work to protect depositors, and said losses would not be borne by the taxpayer.
BusinessMarch 13, 2023
People look at signs posted outside of an entrance to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara

US regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank

The shutdown is considered the largest bank failure since the height of the 2008 financial crisis.
BusinessMarch 10, 2023
MiG-29 fighter jet

Poland to transfer MiG-29 jets to Ukraine within days

Conflicts8 hours ago
Africa

Malawians stand next to a washed away tar road

Cyclone 'Freddy' batters Malawi and Mozambique

Cyclone 'Freddy' batters Malawi and Mozambique

Climate9 hours ago
Asia

China's President Xi Jinping at the NPC in Beijing

China ramps up diplomatic offensive amid growing US tensions

China ramps up diplomatic offensive amid growing US tensions

Politics16 hours ago
Germany

Bundestag plenary session

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Politics8 hours ago
Europe

Two Polish Air Force figher jets flying in a NATO mission in Lithuanian airspace

What endgame does NATO want in Ukraine?

What endgame does NATO want in Ukraine?

Conflicts9 hours ago02:13 min
Middle East

Three men standing at a table holding documents

Iran-Saudi deal: China's growing clout in the Middle East

Iran-Saudi deal: China's growing clout in the Middle East

PoliticsMarch 14, 2023
North America

Made Burger

Why burgers are bad for the planet

Why burgers are bad for the planet

ClimateMarch 14, 202307:44 min
Latin America

Opposition members praying in a church in Managua, Nicaragua

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

PoliticsMarch 15, 2023
