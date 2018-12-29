 Bangladesh opposition leader: International community ′shouldn′t recognize new government′ | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 31.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Bangladesh opposition leader: International community 'shouldn't recognize new government'

In an exclusive interview with DW, Kamal Hossain, the leader of Bangladesh's main opposition alliance, accused PM Sheikh Hasina's government of "manufacturing" the results of the latest general election.

Dr. Kamal Hossain (privat)

Bangladesh's ruling Awami League party and its allies won virtually every parliamentary seat in the country's general election, according to official results released on Monday, giving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a third straight term.

While ruling alliance won as many as 288 seats out of 300 parliamentary constituencies across the country, the main opposition secured only seven seats. The vote, however, was marred by deadly violence and opposition parties disputed the outcome, criticizing it as "farcical" and rigged.

Read more: Bangladesh — a small tiger economy with big plans

Speaking to DW after the results were announced, 82-year-old Kamal Hossain (main picture), the leader of the principal opposition alliance Jatiya Oikya Front, urged the international community not to recognize the nation's new government.

DW: How do you view these election results?

Kamal Hossain: This election has been rejected by most, if not all, of the opposition parties. It's a result which doesn't reflect the will of the people. The outcome was manufactured by this government. After people suffered the shock of the government imposing this result, in a so-called election, they're now coming together to resist and correct it.

It's totally unacceptable for people to have this government in office for the next five years on the basis of this fraudulent vote.

While the opposition alleges massive vote-rigging and ballot-stuffing, PM Hasina rejects the accusations and says people had gone to the polls enthusiastically in a largely peacefully general election. In this context, what is the opposition's future course of action?

Premierministerin Bangladesch Scheich Hasina (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

PM Sheikh Hasina, who got a fourth term, rejected opposition's allegations of election fraud and intimidation

Opposition parties have already lodged their protest, and we will soon come up with a joint action plan to deal with the situation. The opposition has rejected the result, and called for a mass movement. Opposition parties are consulting each other on our future course of action. We will continue to work together and come up with a strategy to rescue the people from the current situation.

Opposition parties are also calling for a fresh vote, which the chief election commissioner has already rejected. What's your take on this?

The chief election commissioner is the person who is actually responsible for creating this crisis. Despite the irregularities in Sunday's vote, the commissioner said it's a valid election and declared the results. Everyone has therefore lost confidence in the commissioner's ability to be an impartial official and hold free and fair elections.  

What can be done to improve the independence and competence of Bangladesh's state institutions like the election commission?

We need constant vigilance and activism on the part of citizens, political parties and civil society organizations. They must demand that the government and state institutions uphold constitutional guarantees. The constitutional principles and provisions must be respected by every institution, particularly the election commission.

What are you planning to do to improve the state of human rights and free speech in the country?

We need a united movement of citizens, political parties and human rights organizations that are committed to the realization of human rights and the institutionalization of democracy in the country.

What role should the international community play in the current circumstances?

I hope the international community will take note of the current situation in Bangladesh. And on the basis of the United Nations charter and resolutions, it shouldn't recognize any government which doesn't have the consent of the people.

Kamal Hossain is the founder and president of the Gano Forum political party and leader of the Jatiya Oikya Front opposition alliance.

The interview was conducted by Arafatul Islam in Dhaka. It has been edited for clarity.

Watch video 01:53
Now live
01:53 mins.

Sheikh Hasina's party wins Bangladesh's general election

DW recommends

Opinion: Bangladesh's missed chance to become a functional democracy

By holding a free and fair election, Bangladesh could have shown to the world that it's managed to transform itself into a functional democracy. But the country wasted the opportunity, writes DW's Zahidul Haque. (31.12.2018)  

Bangladesh election: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wins by landslide

A victory for Hasina's Awami League was widely expected in an election marred by violence and rigging allegations. The opposition alliance has rejected the election as "farcical" and called for fresh polls. (31.12.2018)  

Has Bangladesh's ruling party won a 'managed' election?

Bangladesh's ruling coalition has secured a landslide victory in the general polls, but critics think the Grand Alliance has won by tampering with the country's constitutional institutions. (31.12.2018)  

Bangladesh — a small tiger economy with big plans

Bangladesh is one of the world's impoverished nations. Yet, its economy has been growing rapidly over the past few years, thanks in no small part to its massive textile exports. But risks are looming on the horizon. (25.12.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Sheikh Hasina's party wins Bangladesh's general election  

Related content

Bangladesch | Wahlen

Bangladesh election: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wins by landslide 31.12.2018

A victory for Hasina's Awami League was widely expected in an election marred by violence and rigging allegations. The opposition alliance has rejected the election as "farcical" and called for fresh polls.

Bangladesch Wahlen

Opinion: Bangladesh's missed chance to become a functional democracy 31.12.2018

By holding a free and fair election, Bangladesh could have shown to the world that it's managed to transform itself into a functional democracy. But the country wasted the opportunity, writes DW's Zahidul Haque.

Bangladesch vor der Wahl

Polls close in Bangladesh's violence-marred election 30.12.2018

Voting has ended in Bangladesh's general election, which was hit by violence, voting irregularities and rigging allegations. PM Sheikh Hasina is widely expected to win a historic but controversial fourth term.

Advertisement

US sanctions

An Iranian protester burns a dollar banknote during a demonstration outside the former US embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran

Iranians feel the pressure of new US sanctions

Ordinary Iranians are likely to suffer the most under the latest round of US sanctions. Though some optimism remains about backdoor support through oil exports, the long-term outlook for Iran's economy remains dire. 