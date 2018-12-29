 Opinion: Bangladesh′s missed chance to become a functional democracy | Opinion | DW | 31.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Opinion

Opinion: Bangladesh's missed chance to become a functional democracy

By holding a free and fair election, Bangladesh could have shown to the world that it's managed to transform itself into a functional democracy. But the country wasted the opportunity, writes DW's Zahidul Haque.

Bangladesch Wahlen (Reuters/M. Ponir Hossain)

Just think about the results of the general election held in Bangladesh on Sunday under the watchful eye of the ruling party, Awami League (AL). Yes, an election held while a political party is in power is still a matter of considerable discussion in Bangladesh.

That's because, in the past, no opposition party was able to win an election when a ruling party controlled the administration. It's common for the incumbent party to exploit the election commission, security forces and other state institutions for its partisan purposes and making sure that it emerges victorious in the polls.

Read more: Has Bangladesh's ruling party won a 'managed' election?

Sunday's vote confirms that Bangladesh would like to remain at this stage of democratic development, at least for now. In the run-up to the polls, thousands of opposition party members, including some candidates, were arrested on trumped-up charges. The election commission, which is supposed to be guarantee a free, fair and inclusive vote, did not pay heed to the numerous complaints filed by the opposition.

More than 40 opposition candidates pulled out of the race after polls opened, citing vote-rigging and ballot-stuffing.

Watch video 01:53
Now live
01:53 mins.

Sheikh Hasina's party wins Bangladesh's general election

The results: Out of the total 299 seats contested, the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's AL party won a whopping 288 seats! That's about 96 percent of all the seats contested. Doesn't the result appear like it was achieved in an election held by an autocratic government?

Increasingly authoritarian

There's little doubt that Hasina's government has become increasingly authoritarian over the past decade, when her administration introduced laws to detain government critics. Some high-profile arrests were made to create a climate of fear in the country.   

Press freedom also came under attack during Hasina's last two terms in office. The government enacted new legislation to tighten its grip on the media. As a consequence, Bangladesh's ranking in the press freedom index compiled by Reporters Without Borders dropped from 121 in 2009 to 148 now, out of 180 countries.

Over the past decade, Bangladesh's economy has witnessed impressive growth, expanding by over six percent annually. Many anticipated this rapid growth to boost Awami League's chances for victory.

Against this background, it would have been wise for Hasina to show to the world that Bangladesh's state institutions are powerful and competent enough to hold a free, fair and inclusive election, even if a political party is in office, which is a practice common in the developed world.

However, Hasina chose the other way. 

Now it remains to be seen whether Hasina's biggest win makes her more authoritarian or turns her heart big enough to make her think about upgrading the country's democratic status on the world stage.

Watch video 01:43
Now live
01:43 mins.

#WhatBangladesh do you want?

DW recommends

Bangladesh election: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wins by landslide

A victory for Hasina's Awami League was widely expected in an election marred by violence and rigging allegations. The opposition alliance has rejected the election as "farcical" and called for fresh polls. (31.12.2018)  

Bangladesh — a small tiger economy with big plans

Bangladesh is one of the world's impoverished nations. Yet, its economy has been growing rapidly over the past few years, thanks in no small part to its massive textile exports. But risks are looming on the horizon. (25.12.2018)  

Has Bangladesh's ruling party won a 'managed' election?

Bangladesh's ruling coalition has secured a landslide victory in the general polls, but critics think the Grand Alliance has won by tampering with the country's constitutional institutions. (31.12.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Sheikh Hasina's party wins Bangladesh's general election  

#WhatBangladesh do you want?  

Related content

Bangladesch | Wahlen

Bangladesh election: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wins by landslide 31.12.2018

A victory for Hasina's Awami League was widely expected in an election marred by violence and rigging allegations. The opposition alliance has rejected the election as "farcical" and called for fresh polls.

Bangladesch vor der Wahl

Polls close in Bangladesh's violence-marred election 30.12.2018

Voting has ended in Bangladesh's general election, which was hit by violence, voting irregularities and rigging allegations. PM Sheikh Hasina is widely expected to win a historic but controversial fourth term.

Campaigning closes ahead of tense Bangladesh election 29.12.2018

Campaigning closed in Bangladesh before voters in the mainly Muslim country cast their ballots. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is seeking a fourth term in office amid opposition claims of a clampdown. Her arch-rival Khaleda Zia is barred from running.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules. 