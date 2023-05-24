Bangladesh: Are clothing factories depleting groundwater?

Nature and EnvironmentBangladeshBangladesh: Are clothing factories depleting groundwater?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentBangladeshZobaer Ahmed | Saurav Rahman in Dhaka1 hour ago1 hour agoA DW analysis reveals that groundwater levels are lower in places where there are textile factories than in other areas. The difference highlights the ecological downside of the cheap clothing industry.https://p.dw.com/p/4RrdNAdvertisement