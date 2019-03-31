 Bahrain strips 138 people of citizenship for links to elite Iran force | News | DW | 16.04.2019

News

Bahrain strips 138 people of citizenship for links to elite Iran force

Never before has Bahrain revoked so many opponents of their citizenship in a mass verdict. A major international human rights group said the sentences were "outrageous."

Stock photo for Bahrain police (picture alliance/AP Photo/H. Jamali)

A court in Bahrain sentenced 138 people to jail and revoked their citizenship for conspiring to create a "terror" cell linked to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards force, the country's public prosecutor said.

The mass sentencing was "the largest" since the country began stripping opponents of their citizenship in 2012, the Europe-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy said.

What you need to know:

  • The 138 people jailed received sentences of three years to life. One man was jailed, but did not have his citizenship revoked.
  • The group were accused of forming a "Bahraini Hezbollah" — a reference to the Shiite militant faction in Lebanon — with the intent of carrying out terrorist attacks in Sunni-ruled Bahrain.
  • Nearly 100 defendants were fined some $265,000 each.
  • Thirty people were acquitted.

