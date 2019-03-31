Bahrain strips 138 people of citizenship for links to elite Iran force

Never before has Bahrain revoked so many opponents of their citizenship in a mass verdict. A major international human rights group said the sentences were "outrageous."
A court in Bahrain sentenced 138 people to jail and revoked their citizenship for conspiring to create a "terror" cell linked to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards force, the country's public prosecutor said.
The mass sentencing was "the largest" since the country began stripping opponents of their citizenship in 2012, the Europe-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy said.
What you need to know:
amp/msh (AP, Reuters, AFP)
