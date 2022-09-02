Back to Oktoberfest

Also on Euromaxx:

Mallorca’s white gold

In the salt flats of the Spanish island of Mallorca, the production of salt has a very long tradition. Flor de Sal is considered the finest sea salt and is harvested by hand by the so-called Salineros.

Across Europe with an electric van

US American Youtubers Allison and Eric Bieller travel in an electric camper van. In the first episode of a new series, they drive from Munich to the Zugspitze, Germany's highest mountain.

Typical German: Small Talk

"Hello, how are you?" There are a few things to keep in mind when chatting with Germans in everyday life. DW's British reporter Rachel Stewart gives tongue-in-cheek tips on how to impress.

The street art of Cosimo "Cheone" Caiffa

The Italian artist sprays walls and entire buildings with hyper realistic motifs. He incorporates the surroundings into his work, creating what appears to be a three-dimensional image.

