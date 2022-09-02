 Back to Oktoberfest | Euromaxx - Lifestyle in Europe | DW | 23.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Euromaxx

Back to Oktoberfest

In 2020 and 2021, the Oktoberfest could not take place due to the pandemic. This year, there are more guests than ever before. DW reporter Dhruv Rathee also jumped into the fray at the "Wiesn".

DW Euromaxx

 

Also on Euromaxx:

 

DW Euromaxx

Mallorca’s white gold

In the salt flats of the Spanish island of Mallorca, the production of salt has a very long tradition. Flor de Sal is considered the finest sea salt and is harvested by hand by the so-called Salineros.

 

DW Euromaxx

Across Europe with an electric van

US American Youtubers Allison and Eric Bieller travel in an electric camper van. In the first episode of a new series, they drive from Munich to the Zugspitze, Germany's highest mountain.

 

 

DW Euromaxx

Typical German: Small Talk

"Hello, how are you?" There are a few things to keep in mind when chatting with Germans in everyday life. DW's British reporter Rachel Stewart gives tongue-in-cheek tips on how to impress.

 

DW Euromaxx | Sendung vom 31.07.2021 | 

The street art of Cosimo "Cheone" Caiffa

The Italian artist sprays walls and entire buildings with hyper realistic motifs. He incorporates the surroundings into his work, creating what appears to be a three-dimensional image.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 24.09.2022 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 24.09.2022 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 25.09.2022 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 25.09.2022 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 25.09.2022 – 17:30 UTC
MON 26.09.2022 – 00:02 UTC
MON 26.09.2022 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 25.09.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Related content

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Oktoberfest

What do you like most about Oktoberfest? 02.09.2022

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the world’s largest public festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021. This year, the "Wiesn" is open to visitors again. Are you going? What do you like most about Oktoberfest?

Ein Mann zapft Bier am Viktualienmarkt in einen Sonderkrug zum Start der «WirtshausWiesn 2021». Die Münchner Innenstadtwirte und die Wiesnwirte wollen mit Musik, Wiesn-Schmankerl und Wiesn-Bier in ihren Gaststätten trotz des erneut abgesagten Oktoberfests etwas Volksfeststimmung in die Stadt holen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Munich kicks off alternative Oktoberfest 18.09.2021

Dozens of local restaurants and pubs in Munich are keeping the Oktoberfest tradition alive, while the festival grounds again hosts COVID-19 testing centers.

Innenaufnahme des leeren Paulaner Festzelt Wegen der Coronapandemie kommt es voraussichtlich zur Absage des diesjährige Münchner Oktoberfest Copyright by : sampics Photographie |

Germany's Oktoberfest canceled again in 2021 due to coronavirus 03.05.2021

Germany's annual Oktoberfest will be canceled for a second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bavarian Premier Markus Söder said the decision was made with a "heavy heart."

Advertisement