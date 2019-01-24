 Award-winning German architecture 2019 | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 25.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

Award-winning German architecture 2019

Demolish or modernize — Dresden's Culture Palace was a bone of contention for a long time. Finally renovated, the building has won a coveted German architecture award, the DAM Prize 2019.

  • View of library at the Dresden Kulturpalast, rows of white tables, red carpet (Christian Gahl )

    German Architecture Award 2019 goes to reconstructed Dresden Kulturpalast

    Library at the Dresden Culture Palace

    Red carpet, a sound absorbing folded ceiling: The public library housed in Dresden's refurbished 1969 Kulturpalast building, nicknamed "Kulti," invites visitors to study and read in a quiet, relaxed atmosphere. The architects' thoughtful approach to the historic monument from the East German era convinced the German Architecture Museum (DAM) jury to award the Hamburg-based firm the 2019 prize.

  • Design for the new Desden Kulturpalast concert hall (Christian Gahl )

    German Architecture Award 2019 goes to reconstructed Dresden Kulturpalast

    Dynamic space for music

    In the wake of the complete overhaul of Dresden's Kulturpalast, the architects at Gerkan, Marg and Partners (gmp) also devised a new, state of the art 1,800-seat concert hall that will be the home of the Dresden Philharmonic, and a theater stage.

  • view from above of a group of interconnected buildings in landscape (Thilo Ross)

    German Architecture Award 2019 goes to reconstructed Dresden Kulturpalast

    A runner-up in Bonn

    The interconnected pavilions designed by Waechter + Waechter Architects huddle like honeycombs in a beehive. The new training center for members of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) in Bonn is set up as an ideal site for open learning. The project was among the DAM finalists for the 2019 award.

  • City library in Rottenburg (Roland Halbe)

    German Architecture Award 2019 goes to reconstructed Dresden Kulturpalast

    New blends with old

    Another runner-up for the 2019 DAM award, this clear-cut new building blends perfectly with Rottenburg's historic city center. The city library designed by the Stuttgart-based offices of Harris + Kurrle architects appears to have managed an urban development balancing act in the small town on the Neckar River.

  • Restored Berlin state opera house (Marcus Ebener)

    German Architecture Award 2019 goes to reconstructed Dresden Kulturpalast

    Phenomenal sound

    Destroyed and rebuilt several times, Berlin's historic Staatsoper unter den Linden looks back at an eventful, tragic past. HG Merz architects, on the DAM's short list for the award, were behind the latest renovation and modernization. The revamped concert hall shines anew, and the sound, conductor Daniel Barenboim says, is "phenomenal."

  • Arena du Pays d'Aix, roundish white building on large paved square

    German Architecture Award 2019 goes to reconstructed Dresden Kulturpalast

    Stacked lids

    Munich-based architects Auer Weber designed the new Arena du Pays d'Aix, a handball venue in the southern French city Aix en Provence that looks like a stack of huge white lids. The arena that is open to local sports clubs but is also used for concerts, exhibitions and trade fairs merits more than a mention in this year's DAM yearbook.

  • view from below of high rises and plants (HGEsch)

    German Architecture Award 2019 goes to reconstructed Dresden Kulturpalast

    Green oasis

    Modeled on Asian rice terraces, the Marina One complex in Singapore with its multi-story, three-dimensional gardens mirrors the diversity of tropical flora. Germany's Ingenhoven architects planned and designed the complex's four skyscrapers. The Frankfurt DAM exhibition that goes hand in hand with the annual prize is on until April 22.

    Author: Stefan Dege (db)


  • View of library at the Dresden Kulturpalast, rows of white tables, red carpet (Christian Gahl )

    German Architecture Award 2019 goes to reconstructed Dresden Kulturpalast

    Library at the Dresden Culture Palace

    Red carpet, a sound absorbing folded ceiling: The public library housed in Dresden's refurbished 1969 Kulturpalast building, nicknamed "Kulti," invites visitors to study and read in a quiet, relaxed atmosphere. The architects' thoughtful approach to the historic monument from the East German era convinced the German Architecture Museum (DAM) jury to award the Hamburg-based firm the 2019 prize.

  • Design for the new Desden Kulturpalast concert hall (Christian Gahl )

    German Architecture Award 2019 goes to reconstructed Dresden Kulturpalast

    Dynamic space for music

    In the wake of the complete overhaul of Dresden's Kulturpalast, the architects at Gerkan, Marg and Partners (gmp) also devised a new, state of the art 1,800-seat concert hall that will be the home of the Dresden Philharmonic, and a theater stage.

  • view from above of a group of interconnected buildings in landscape (Thilo Ross)

    German Architecture Award 2019 goes to reconstructed Dresden Kulturpalast

    A runner-up in Bonn

    The interconnected pavilions designed by Waechter + Waechter Architects huddle like honeycombs in a beehive. The new training center for members of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) in Bonn is set up as an ideal site for open learning. The project was among the DAM finalists for the 2019 award.

  • City library in Rottenburg (Roland Halbe)

    German Architecture Award 2019 goes to reconstructed Dresden Kulturpalast

    New blends with old

    Another runner-up for the 2019 DAM award, this clear-cut new building blends perfectly with Rottenburg's historic city center. The city library designed by the Stuttgart-based offices of Harris + Kurrle architects appears to have managed an urban development balancing act in the small town on the Neckar River.

  • Restored Berlin state opera house (Marcus Ebener)

    German Architecture Award 2019 goes to reconstructed Dresden Kulturpalast

    Phenomenal sound

    Destroyed and rebuilt several times, Berlin's historic Staatsoper unter den Linden looks back at an eventful, tragic past. HG Merz architects, on the DAM's short list for the award, were behind the latest renovation and modernization. The revamped concert hall shines anew, and the sound, conductor Daniel Barenboim says, is "phenomenal."

  • Arena du Pays d'Aix, roundish white building on large paved square

    German Architecture Award 2019 goes to reconstructed Dresden Kulturpalast

    Stacked lids

    Munich-based architects Auer Weber designed the new Arena du Pays d'Aix, a handball venue in the southern French city Aix en Provence that looks like a stack of huge white lids. The arena that is open to local sports clubs but is also used for concerts, exhibitions and trade fairs merits more than a mention in this year's DAM yearbook.

  • view from below of high rises and plants (HGEsch)

    German Architecture Award 2019 goes to reconstructed Dresden Kulturpalast

    Green oasis

    Modeled on Asian rice terraces, the Marina One complex in Singapore with its multi-story, three-dimensional gardens mirrors the diversity of tropical flora. Germany's Ingenhoven architects planned and designed the complex's four skyscrapers. The Frankfurt DAM exhibition that goes hand in hand with the annual prize is on until April 22.

    Author: Stefan Dege (db)


People in Dresden fondly call their Culture Palace "Kulti." Opened in 1969 under Communist East German rule, it was a venue for entertainment.

After the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and German reunification, the building could have succumbed to the fate of the Palace of the Republic in East Berlin, which was torn down in 2006-2008.

But Dresden opted for the modernization of its East German legacy instead, and handed the task to gmp – Architects Gerkan, Marg and Partners, who are the winners of the German Architecture Museum's DAM Award 2019.

The building's facade was carefully restored, as were several interior spaces. The old auditorium made way for a modern concert hall and a theater stage. The building also houses the public library, which makes it a lively place during the day. Members of the jury praised the architects for their "respectful, pleasantly unpretentious handling of a monument" — some even called it "magic."

Since 2007, the German Architecture Museum Frankfurt (DAM) has honored particularly successful architecture in Germany and by German architects abroad, a lengthy process involving a long list, a short list and a handful of finalists.

Last year, the award went to the Munich-based "bogevischs bureau architects & city planners" for a housing complex they designed.

DAM Visitors can take a look at the winner and the contender's entries in an exhibition entitled "The 25 best buildings in/from Germany," which runs until April 22. A few of the best designs are also highlighted in our picture gallery above.

DW recommends

Bauhaus centennial highlights

From exhibitions to sightseeing tours to dance: the famous school of architecture and design is being saluted in hundreds of events this year. (04.01.2019)  

Ingenious minds: The Bauhaus artists whose designs became icons

They were the children of their time. But what did the Bauhaus artists surrounding founder Walter Gropius want? And what has remained of their ideas? As the official Bauhaus anniversary kicks off, here's an overview. (16.01.2019)  

A journey to modernist architecture

Houses, streets, factories — modernist architecture has many faces. In 2019, the year the Bauhaus celebrates its centenary, architecture lovers can take a "Grand Tour of Modernism" through Germany. (02.01.2019)  

German Architecture Award 2019 goes to reconstructed Dresden Kulturpalast

The German Architecture Museum Award recognizes the country's best architecture. Gerkan, Marg and Partners won for their work on Dresden's Culture Palace. Here's a look at the finalists' stunning designs. (25.01.2019)  

Related content

DAM-Preis 2019

German Architecture Award 2019 goes to reconstructed Dresden Kulturpalast 25.01.2019

The German Architecture Museum Award recognizes the country's best architecture. Gerkan, Marg and Partners won for their work on Dresden's Culture Palace. Here's a look at the finalists' stunning designs.

Großbritannien London Trellick Tower, 31

Why Brutalism is sending out an SOS 08.11.2017

Visionary, or monstrous architecture? Brutalist buildings are either loved or hated. Considered eyesores for decades, they're hip again — but many are still endangered. Germany is calling #SOSBrutalism.

Advertisement

Film

Martin Behrens (Ronald Zehrfeld) in Das Ende der Wahrheit (Prokino/B. Schuller )

'Blame Game': Politics, mercenaries and conspiracies

At the world premiere of his new political thriller "Blame Game," DW spoke with director Philipp Leinemann about mercenaries, foreign intervention and secret CIA operations in Germany. 

Books

Buchcover - Stella von Takis Würger (Carl Hanser Verlag GmbH & Co. KG)

Novel based on Jew 'catcher' Stella Kübler stirs controversy

It tells the fictionalized true story of a woman who gave up her fellow Jews to the Nazis. Critics have condemned the novel Stella by Takis Würger, published this week in Germany, as "Holocaust kitsch." 

Music

ABBA die Band (picture-alliance/dpa/Schilling)

International Thank You Day: How to say 'danke' in song

January 11 marks International Thank You Day. From ABBA to ZZ Top, we look at the best songs expressing gratitude and revisit the most common ways to say "danke schön" in German. 

Arts

Screenshot of awarewomenartists.com (awarewomenartists.com)

Uncovering forgotten female artists: French archive aims to rewrite art history

Female artists are still often overshadowed by their male colleagues, with many unknown or forgotten to history. But a French nonprofit wants to change that with a new archive to "bring visibility to women artists." 

Digital Culture

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "Vimage"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Vimage". 