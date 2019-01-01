 A Journey to Modernist Architecture | DW Travel | DW | 02.01.2019

Travel

A Journey to Modernist Architecture

Houses, streets, factories - modernist architecture has many faces. In 2019, the year the Bauhaus celebrates its centenary, architecture lovers can take a "Grand Tour of Modernism" through Germany.

  • The Schminke House

    Tracking down modernism

    Functional and lavish: The Schminke House

    The home built for factory owner Fritz Schminke is a prime example of Neues Bauen. The movement, which can also be assigned to the Bauhaus, relies on simple shapes and sober interior decoration. The house in Löbau, Saxony, designed by architect Hans Scharoun, was finished in 1933. You can visit it, and spend the night for 250 euros - although at present it's undergoing renovation.

  • Schulenburg House

    Tracking down modernism

    One-man show: Schulenburg House

    Schulenburg House in Gera, Thuringia, was also conceived as a residence. Henry van de Velde, a prominent exponent of early modernism, designed it. He was also responsible for the interior decoration, even down to the tableware. The Bauhaus centenary year will be commemorated with three special exhibitions here in 2019.

  • The Horseshoe Estate in Berlin-Britz

    Tracking down modernism

    Anything but dull: The Horseshoe Estate

    The architect Bruno Taut, also an exponent of Neues Bauen, designed entire housing estates. After World War I, poverty and housing shortages held sway in Germany. The horseshoe-shaped Hufeisensiedlung in Britz, a locality in Berlin, provided 2,000 units of public housing. The architecture is simple and functional, while lush greenery and varying colors on the facades keep it free from monotony.

  • Böttcherstrasse in Bremen with brickstone houses

    Tracking down modernism

    Modernism in brick: Böttcherstrasse in Bremen

    This, too, is modernist architecture: in Bremen's old town, a wealthy coffee merchant bought an entire street and had six of the seven buildings on it renovated or rebuilt. Between 1922 and 1931 along 100 meters, a modern architectural ensemble that was a mixture of brick Gothic, expressionism and Art Déco came into being.

  • Luckenwalde hat factory

    Tracking down modernism

    Industrial architecture: Luckenwalde hat factory

    Production halls for industry: the former hat factory in Luckenwalde in what is now the state of Brandenburg was a pioneering modern architectural work. It was designed by the architect Erich Mendelsohn, a famous exponent of expressionist architecture. The shaft-shaped roof of the dyeing hall resembles a hat and contained an innovative ventilation system.

  • Einstein Tower in Potsdam

    Tracking down modernism

    Reaching for the stars: Einstein Tower

    Erich Mendelsohn also designed this tower in the expressionist style. The observatory in Potsdam was built between 1920 and 1922. The Nobel laureate Albert Einstein wanted astronomers to test his theory of relativity experimentally here. The famous scientist found the tower "organic." A guided tour takes place on the first Saturday of every month.

  • Grassi Museum in Leipzig

    Tracking down modernism

    A palatial blend of styles: Grassi Museum

    The Grassi Museum in Leipzig is considered a modernist total artwork, in which the New Objectivity, Art Déco, the tradition of palatial architecture and the Bauhaus all combine. The overall impression is that of a palace. The building complex houses three Leipzig museums: the museums of applied arts, ethnology and musical instruments.

  • Stadthalle Magdeburg

    Tracking down modernism

    Sober and monumental: The Stadthalle in Magdeburg

    The Stadthalle, Magdeburg's civic hall, was built especially for the German Theatre Exhibition in1927. The city fathers wanted to present the city as a cultural and trade fair hub. The mayor wanted a "dignified, monumental building." This multi-purpose hall, elegant yet functional, with an innovative mechanical system that allowed its auditorium to be used in many diverse ways, was the result.

  • Warnemünde Teapot

    Tracking down modernism

    Sweeping curves: Warnemünde "Teapot"

    In1968 this round building was erected on the seaside promenade in Warnemünde. Architect Ulrich Müther designed more than 70 of these concrete shell structures, which became an East German export hit. The Teapot's roof consists of three hyperbolic paraboloid shells - doubly curved surfaces that give the building great structural stability. Nowadays it houses restaurants and souvenir shops.

    Tracking down modernism

    Crystal palace: Leipzig Exhibition Center

    The Leipzig Exhibition Center harks back to the 19th century tradition of glass architecture. The new exhibition center, designed by the architectural firm Gerkan, Marg & Partner, was completed in 1996. The entrance hall is the largest fully glazed hall in Europe and is meant to symbolize a bridge to German reunification.

    Author: Christina Deicke (ms)


"Form follows function" was the most important credo of modernism. The architectural epoch developed in the early 20th century, after World War I. Buildings of steel, glass, concrete and brick, conspicuous for their straightforward simplicity, were its trademark. Nonetheless, it's scarcely possible to grasp modernism in its entirety because its developments and concepts are so diverse. Expressionism, the Bauhaus, Neue Sachlichkeit, or New Objectivity, and Neues Bauen, its parallel movement in architecture, functionalism, minimalism and other tendencies were all classified as modernism. One thing is certain: they represented a turning point in design that influences and inspires architects to this day. 

In 2019 Germany is celebrating the hundredth anniversary of the founding of the Bauhaus, the world renowned school of design. To mark the occasion the Bauhaus Verbund association has developed the “Grand Tour of Modernism.” The tourist route, which runs right across Germany, makes it possible to browse through a hundred years of architectural history between 1900 and 2000. The Bauhaus Verbund website has suggestions for tours and information on the individual sites.

Tracking down modernism

In 2019, the centenary of the Bauhaus gives architecture fans the chance to crisscross Germany on the "Grand Tour of Modernism." Both famous and little-known icons of modernism lie along the route. (02.01.2019)  

Website of the Grand Tour of Modernism

Bauhaus in Dessau

Bauhaus at 100: Cultural heritage up close 28.12.2018

As the Bauhaus celebrates its centennial, DW visits its place of origin. And learns that the world-famous school of architecture has more to offer than white facades and right-angled corners.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Sachsen-Anhalt

Germany's 16 States: Saxony-Anhalt 12.12.2018

The 18th century dukes created artistic landscaped gardens here; the Bauhaus masters ushered in the era of modern architecture. For visitors, that means UNESCO World Heritage sites wherever you look.

Bauhaus in Dessau UNESCO Weltkulturerbe

bauhausWORLD 29.11.2018

The three-part documentary bauhausWORLD marks the 100th anniversary of the opening of Germany’s best-known art, architecture and design school, the Bauhaus.

