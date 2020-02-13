Avalanches kill 21 people in Afghanistan, death toll expected to rise

At least 21 people have died in avalanches that struck the Daykundi province in Afghanistan on February 13, according to authorities of Afghanistan's disaster management authority.

Seven people are reportedly missing, while 10 people are injured. About 50 houses have been destroyed by the avalanches.

Ahmed Tameem Azimi, a spokesman of the state ministry for disaster management, said that the 21 people who died were from two families. He also said that the death toll could rise owing to difficult weather conditions.

Afghan man shovels snow in Kabul

The Afghanistan Meteorological Department had warned of rainfall, heavy snow and flash flood for several provinces, including Daykundi, till February 13.

Several main highways and roads have reportedly been closed down in Afghanistan owing to anticipation of avalanches and heavy snowfall.

In the last two months, Afghanistan has received heavy snowfall and torrential rain. According to the Associated Press, the total death toll in January and February is 72.

Afghanistan: A victim of climate change

Afghanistan is a victim of climate change, that causes extreme weather conditions in the country, leading to avalanches, landslides and drought.

In 2018, a severe drought affected 2.2 million people in the country.

Displaced families outside the city of Herat in Afghanistan

According to a report by the United Nations Environment Programme and the National Environmental Protection Agency of Afghanistan, uncontrolled greenhouse gas emissions will increase the country's temperature by 5 degrees Fahrenheit by 2100.