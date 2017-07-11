Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage in rural New York

Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed in rural New York on Friday while on stage at a literary event.

A man rushed the stage as Rushdie was about to deliver a lecture and attacked him, witnesses said.

New York state police said Rushdie "suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck." He was then rushed to hospital with a helicopter in an unknown condition.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said Rushdie is alive and receiving care at a local hospital.

She commended state police for protecting Rushdie. She confirmed that the moderator of the event was attacked as well.

She said more information on the alleged attacker would be forthcoming. The alleged attacker was immediately arrested.

Images shared by attendees appeared to show Rushdie being treated on stage after the attack in western New York state.

Death threats

Rushdie, 75, has spent years living under a death threat from Iran over his novel The Satanic Verses.

In 1989, Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued an edict calling for Rushdie's death over allegations of blasphemy. Iran's government has since distanced itself from this edict, but in 2012, 15 Khordad Foundation — a semi-official Iranian religious foundation — offered a $3.3 million (€3.2 million) reward for anyone who kills Rushdie.

In 2016, a group of Iranian state-run media outlets added $600,000 more to that bounty .

The latest incident took place at the Chautauqua Institution, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo in rural New York.

Rushdie was due to deliver a lecture on how the United States offers asylum for artists in exile.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

