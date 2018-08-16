 Austrian man tries to board train — with a horse | News | DW | 23.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Austrian man tries to board train — with a horse

A man walks onto a train with a horse… what sounds like the start of a joke had Austrian commuters chuckling. Even the rail authority thought it was a laughing matter — at first.

Screenshot twitter/STForeignDesk (twitter/STForeignDesk)

Photos posted on social media showed a man and his horse as they boarded a train in the mountainous, forested Austrian state of Styria.

He reportedly tried to board two trains with his equine companion on Wednesday, but the train conductors refused to continue the journey with Frieda on board.

Austria's national railway system playfully joked about the situation at first then more seriously warned others not to follow in the man's footsteps pointing out that horses were not permitted on its trains. Some smaller animals, however, are allowed.

Read more: Learning to respect wild animals again

"The tame (but uninvited) guest had to leave the train — it was still an amusing afternoon," Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) tweeted.

"We hope this will stay a one-off," ÖBB spokeswoman Julianne Pamme was quoted as saying by Austrian news agency APA, adding that horses could be dangerous in certain situations, such as if the train had to break suddenly.

Read more: Should animals be given more rights? The documentary 'Citizen Animal' tries to answer

The Austrian Federal Railways guidelines state that small, harmless animals in closed and secure containers, as well as dogs on leashes and wearing muzzles can be taken on trains.

Watch video 01:17
Now live
01:17 mins.

Wild horses return to roam the Mongolian steppe

law/sms (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Searching for the lost horses

A lost painting by Franz Marc has inspired present-day artists to create new works. “The Tower of the Blue Horses” continues to weave its spell in video art and installations inspired by associations it evokes. (08.04.2017)  

Species on the move

Not all animals and plants are endemic to the environments in which they roam and grow. On the contrary, the world is full of "alien species." Some wreak havoc in their new homes, while others are a bonus. (22.12.2015)  

All the wild horses are extinct: study

New genetic research has revealed that the world's wild horses went extinct hundreds, if not thousands, of years ago. Scientists found that an assumed wild breed, native to Mongolia, were actually domesticated horses. (23.02.2018)  

Learning to respect wild animals again

That bear or kangaroo might look cute, but it’s a wild animal, not a pet. Wildlife veterinarian Dr Jan Schmidt-Burbach spoke to DW about the need for humans to learn to respect that most basic rule of nature. (04.05.2018)  

Should animals be given more rights? The documentary 'Citizen Animal' tries to answer

Originally planned as a vacation, a trip director Oliver Kyr took turned into a search for people who are committed to animal rights. That journey became documentary 'Citizen Animal.' (24.04.2018)  

How can we recapture the silence?

Silence is valuable and rare, according to our author, Klaus Esterluss. He asks how we can reduce man-made noise and its impact on humans and animals. One thing is clear: It will require compromise. (27.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Wild horses return to roam the Mongolian steppe  

Related content

Deutschland Karlsruhe Eichhörnchen Karl-Friedrich verfolgt Mann

Baby squirrel chases man so relentlessly he calls police 10.08.2018

A man in Germany felt so besieged by a rodent that he called the police emergency number. The baby squirrel has been taken to an animal sanctuary.

Kenia Nördliches Weißes Nashorn

Researchers create hybrid northern white rhino embryos 04.07.2018

Berlin zoologists have succeeded in producing living rhinoceros embryos from stored sperm of the northern white rhinoceros. The breakthrough nourishes hope of bringing the nearly extinct species back to life.

Symbolbild Schafherde

German train collides with herd of sheep, killing 50 animals 06.06.2018

A train has driven through a herd of sheep in southern Germany, killing 50 of the animals.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 