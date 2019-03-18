 Austrian far-right Identitarian Movement investigated over New Zealand attacker link | News | DW | 27.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Austrian far-right Identitarian Movement investigated over New Zealand attacker link

Authorities have raided the Austrian Identitarian Movement leader Martin Sellner's Vienna apartment. His group received a larger-than-usual donation from a email address linked to the suspected Christchurch terrorist.

Identitarian Movement logo Austria (picture-alliance)

Austrian authorities on Tuesday confirmed that they had raided the Vienna home of Martin Sellner, seizing computers and cellphones as part of an ongoing investigation.

Hansjörg Bacher, a spokesman for Austrian prosecutors, said that Sellner's far-right Identitarian Movement had been under investigation for possible financial offenses when a larger-than-normal donation was noticed.

That donation was suspected to be from the Australian alleged to have shot dead 50 people in a terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15.

Read more: Opinion: Terrorism does not discriminate

Authorities say the terror suspect appeared to have donated €1,500 ($1,700) in 2018. Sellner is under investigation to determine whether he is seeking to establish, or is part of a terrorist organization.

Identitarian leader denies involvement

Sellner immediately denied any connection to the suspect, releasing an online video saying, "I have nothing to do with the terrorist attack."

He said that the money would be given to a charitable foundation and his group's anti-immigration activities were peaceful. 

However, he vowed that his group would continue to fight against the "great replacement," a xenophobic term Identitarians use to refer to their fear of Muslim or non-European migrants becoming the majority among the European population that was also the title of the alleged New Zealand gunman's manifesto.

Watch video 12:00

Scrubbing the right

Dubious pilgrimages

The Identitarian Movement regularly stages marches commemorating the liberation of Vienna from the Ottoman Turks in 1683. The suspected Christchurch attacker also visited Vienna, Turkey and the Balkans during trips to Europe.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz tweeted that "Any connection between the Christchurch attacker and members of the Identitarians in Austria must be comprehensively and ruthlessly investigated."

In a separate tweet Kurz said, "There must be total clarity about all extremist activities."

The Identitarian Movement is close to some parts of Austria's nationalist Freedom Party, which forms part of the coalition government.

Watch video 03:15

'Identitarian Movement': We are not Nazis, we are patriots

js/se (AFP, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

How dangerous are Austria's far-right hipsters?

The Identitarian movement is picking up speed around Europe. In Austria, the group's branch is seen as the "hipster right." What's behind its success? Morgan Meaker reports from Vienna. (28.08.2018)  

Identitarian movement - Germany's 'new right' hipsters

The so-called Identitarian Movement's popularity is growing in Germany following a series of high-profile public demonstrations. DW's Sumi Somaskanda talked with two prominent members about the group's goals. (23.06.2017)  

Opinion: Terrorism does not discriminate

Terrorism has largely been perceived in the West as the work of Islamists. The attack on Muslims in Christchurch shows that Islamophobic hate has equally deadly consequences, writes DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl. (15.03.2019)  

New Zealand reopens mosques targeted in terror attack

The Christchurch mosques where a gunman killed 50 people a week ago have reopened their doors under heightened security. Among those visiting were victims' relatives and a Jordanian prince. (23.03.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

'Identitarian Movement': We are not Nazis, we are patriots  

Scrubbing the right  

Related content

Neuseeland Terroranschlag auf Moscheen in Christchurch | Polizeipräsenz

Christchurch: The myth of the lone wolf attacker 18.03.2019

Investigators say the terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand was carried out by a single perpetrator. But referring to him as a "lone wolf" deceptively conceals a breeding ground of extreme-right terror.

Terroranschlag Christchurch Abdul Aziz

New Zealand terror attacks: The hero of Christchurch talks 17.03.2019

Armed only with a credit card reader, Abdul Aziz Wahabzada confronted the attacker in Christchurch. His actions are believed to have prevented further deaths. He talks to DW.

Christchurch Anschlag Reportage Trauer

Grief and shock, but 'still home' in Christchurch the day after terror attacks 16.03.2019

Members of the Muslim community in Christchurch are expressing their grief over terror attacks targeting two mosques. Amid the fear were displays of solidarity, as Samantha Early reports.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  