Austria elects far-right parliamentary speaker

Austrian parliamentarians elected Walter Rosenkranz of the FPÖ to the second-highest position in government. The appointment comes after the Freedom Party won an unprecedented election victory in September.

Austrian parliamentarians on Thursday elected Walter Rosenkranz of the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) to be their new speaker. It is the first time that a far-right politician has held the job, the second-most important in the country after that of president.

The position is traditionally held by the strongest party in the body. In September, the FPÖ took 28.9% of the vote in national parliamentary elections, outpacing the conservative People's Party (ÖVP), yet falling short of winning a majority.

Thursday's tally in the inaugural session of the new National Assembly — Austria's lower house — saw Rosenkranz garner 100 of 183 votes. Green Party politicians voted against him in a unified front and numerous lawmakers from other parties voted against him as well.

Rosenkranz previously led his party's caucus in the body.

Jewish groups in the country warned vehemently against electing him to the position, pointing out, among other things, his membership in a far-right fraternity.

The anti-European FPÖ has also been accused of not distancing itself from far-right extremism.

FPÖ unlikely to govern despite impressive election performance

Despite its convincing election victory, it is unlikely the FPÖ will lead the country in the near future. Having failed to win a majority, it would be forced to find coalition partners if it were to take the helm.

Numerous parties, including the ÖVP, have vowed not to work with the FPÖ and its leader Herbert Kickl, who has said the only way the FPÖ would enter government would be with him as chancellor.

In light of that fact, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Tuesday skipped over the FPÖ to instead invite ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer — the incumbent chancellor — to enter negotiations with the center-left Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ) in hopes of their forming a coalition government.

Talks between the ÖVP and SPÖ are scheduled to begin on Friday. Nehammer previously said he would attempt to put together a three-way coalition with the SPÖ and either the Greens or the liberal NEO party.

