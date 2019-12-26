Austria: 2 German skiers die in Tyrol

A 79-year-old man was killed Monday when he went over the edge of the marked slope in Lermoos, in the Reutte district of Austria.

Two nearby skiers saw the man after he tumbled down the hill and immediately called emergency services, but he was found dead at the scene by a medic.

Another accident in Tux

About 100 kilometers (60 miles) away in Tux, a 58-year-old man also died in a fall on Monday, though less was known about the circumstances surrounding the accident.

According to some reports, the man fell after hitting a snow-covered rock, though police said they were seeking more evidence to find the exact cause of death.

The Tyrol region, covering parts of the north of Italy and the west of Austria, is well known for its winter sports and is a popular spot for German tourists at this time of year.

10 places for winter sports in Germany Zugspitze At 2,962 meters (over 9,700 feet), Zugspitze is Germany's highest point. The glacier ski arena on Germany's tallest mountain attracts tourists, skiers and snowboarders alike. The glacier offers 20 kilometers of runs in easy to moderate levels.

10 places for winter sports in Germany Kreuzeck Nearby, skiers have dashed downhill from Kreuzeck mountain (1,651 meters) in Bavaria's Wetterstein mountain range for almost 100 years. Fun is guaranteed here at the site of the 1936 Olympic Games and the world renowned Kandahar downhill runs. It takes top athletes less than two minutes to finish the 3,300-meter stretch.

10 places for winter sports in Germany Nebelhorn The Allgäu Alps also offer ski arenas higher than 2,000 meters. Sometimes, at 2,224 meters, the Nebelhorn is too true to its name, which literally means fog horn. But once the fog lifts, a fantastic Alpine panorama opens up to visitors, reaching from the Dolomites to Mont Blanc.

10 places for winter sports in Germany Wallberg Mountain near Tegernsee Winter sports fans who like to toboggan will also find plenty of routes in Bavaria. There's a 6.5-kilometer natural sled run from Wallberg mountaintop (1,722 meters) to the valley below. Early birds are sure to have the most fun: Zipping down freshly prepared runs that aren't yet marked by bumps is easy on your back.

10 places for winter sports in Germany Great Arber A visit to Great Arber (1,455 meters) in the Bavarian Forest is less about concentration and speed, and more about contemplation. Hikers find that the deep snow swallows noise, all that's left is the soft crunch of boots in the snow. The low mountain range in southeastern Germany is also popular with cross-country skiers.

10 places for winter sports in Germany Belchen Tackling the more than 100 kilometers of the Schonach-Belchen trail in the Black Forest will take ambitious cross-country skiers two days. The trail heads up Belchen Mountain (1,414 meters), situated in the south of the mountain range - definitely an alternative to the bustle of the nearby Feldberg winter sports rigmarole.

10 places for winter sports in Germany Kahler Asten Kahler Asten (842 meters) near Winterberg in the Sauerland region is also a popular winter sports area, in particular with northern Germans and Dutch ski fans who want to avoid the long trek down to the Alps.

10 places for winter sports in Germany Wurmberg Wurmberg Mountain (971 meters) in the Harz range in Lower Saxony boasts the largest ski arena in northern Germany. The downhill run may only be 400 meters in altitude, but there is a black ski piste for expert skiers.

10 places for winter sports in Germany Fichtelberg Fichtelberg Mountain (1,214 meters) in the Erzgebirge is the highest mountain in eastern Germany. T-bar lifts and chair lifts take skiers to the top, or you can ride in Germany's oldest cable car - which turned 90 years old in 2014.

10 places for winter sports in Germany Elbe When it's cold enough for snow to stay on the ground even in low altitudes, cross-country skiers are lucky. They can simply put on their gear and take off - and combine their workout with sightseeing, like these skiers swooshing past Moritzburg Palace on the Elbe River. Author: Andreas Kirchhoff / db



jsi/cmk (dpa, AFP)

